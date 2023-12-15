TV Has A New *Super* Unlikely Crime-Solving Duo, And Everyone Is Talking About It — Here Are 14 Things To Know About “Wild Cards”

1.If you LOVE a crime procedural, Wild Cards is the latest to put a spin on the beloved buddy-cop genre. It's a comedy that stars a con woman and a demoted detective (with chemistry...🔥) who unexpectedly join forces to fight crime.
2.The show was also inspired by the classic 1982 film 48 Hours, which saw a renegade cop and a bank robber pair up to fight bad guys.
3.We'll start with the con artist who makes up half the duo, Max Mitchell. Played by Ottawa-born Vanessa Morgan, you might recognize her from oh...IDK, a little show called Riverdale.
4.While we cannot confirm nor deny that the hair and wardrobe budget on Wild Cards was huge for Max — we'll let the material speak for itself:
5.Real-life con artists were studied by the producers and writers of Wild Cards, who researched the psychology of infamous criminals to create Max.
6.Her mystery-solving partner is Cole Ellis, a cop and an actual detective (no offense Max). He's played by Giacomo Gianniotti, who you know from Grey's Anatomy and Murdoch Mysteries. Guess what? He's Canadian too.
7.Ellis is a thorough, by-the-book detective. And yet, he's been demoted to the marine unit. We can't tell you why though, because that'd be a spoiler.
8.Okay, okay, fine! We'll share ONE spoiler — how these opposites ended up as partners in the first place.
9.If you're intrigued, well — we have more fun stuff for you. Like, guess who plays Max's dad? BOOM, JASON PRIESTLEY.
10.If you're doing the math, yup, you're right! That means the main cast is made up of all Canadian talent. 💅
11.On top of that, the show is filmed and set in Vancouver too.
12.Like...Ellis even lives on a houseboat in the Vancouver Harbour.
13.You can play detective while watching too — each episode of Wild Cards tips its hat to a different movie, TV show, or pop culture moment. We're curious if you'll be able to uncover them all!
14.And of course, last but not least...there's a cat named Marc in the show.