Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
Paid Post

TV Has A New *Super* Unlikely Crime-Solving Duo, And Everyone Is Talking About It — Here Are 14 Things To Know About “Wild Cards”

Opposites really do attract.

CBC
by CBC

Brand Publisher

Wild Cards is premiering on CBC and CBC Gem starting Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, with new episodes every Wednesday. Here's everything you gotta know about it!

1. If you LOVE a crime procedural, Wild Cards is the latest to put a spin on the beloved buddy-cop genre. It's a comedy that stars a con woman and a demoted detective (with chemistry...🔥) who unexpectedly join forces to fight crime.

Courtesy of CBC

A con and a cop — okaaaaaay, our ears are open. We're listening....

2. The show was also inspired by the classic 1982 film 48 Hours, which saw a renegade cop and a bank robber pair up to fight bad guys.

Courtesy of CBC

Let's meet the pair in Wild Cards!

3. We'll start with the con artist who makes up half the duo, Max Mitchell. Played by Ottawa-born Vanessa Morgan, you might recognize her from oh...IDK, a little show called Riverdale.

max playing poker
Courtesy of CBC

Here, she is playing poker as Max. Seems innocent enough. Probably. 

4. While we cannot confirm nor deny that the hair and wardrobe budget on Wild Cards was huge for Max — we'll let the material speak for itself:

Courtesy of CBC

The very funny Max is a master of disguise. From poker player to office worker, she transforms into completely new people to carry out her scams and schemes throughout the show.

5. Real-life con artists were studied by the producers and writers of Wild Cards, who researched the psychology of infamous criminals to create Max.

Courtesy of CBC

"She just understands the human psyche on another level, which makes her such a key tool in solving these cases," Morgan said of her character. Hmm, now if only real con artists used their power for good! 

6. Her mystery-solving partner is Cole Ellis, a cop and an actual detective (no offense Max). He's played by Giacomo Gianniotti, who you know from Grey's Anatomy and Murdoch Mysteries. Guess what? He's Canadian too.

Courtesy of CBC

You're welcome for this GIF. 

7. Ellis is a thorough, by-the-book detective. And yet, he's been demoted to the marine unit. We can't tell you why though, because that'd be a spoiler.

Courtesy of CBC

8. Okay, okay, fine! We'll share ONE spoiler — how these opposites ended up as partners in the first place.

Courtesy of CBC

When Max is arrested, she lands at Ellis' police station, where she overhears a case and helps him solve a local crime. They're then both offered the opportunity to redeem themselves, with Ellis going back to his job as a detective and Max staying out of jail. The catch: They have to work together. 

9. If you're intrigued, well — we have more fun stuff for you. Like, guess who plays Max's dad? BOOM, JASON PRIESTLEY.

Courtesy of CBC

His character, George, is also a con man who taught his daughter everything he knew. Kind of beautiful if you think about it! *sniffles* 

10. If you're doing the math, yup, you're right! That means the main cast is made up of all Canadian talent. 💅

Courtesy of CBC

11. On top of that, the show is filmed and set in Vancouver too.

Courtesy of CBC

No pretending to be Seattle here. 

12. Like...Ellis even lives on a houseboat in the Vancouver Harbour.

Courtesy of CBC

That's just how Vancouver the show is. 

13. You can play detective while watching too — each episode of Wild Cards tips its hat to a different movie, TV show, or pop culture moment. We're curious if you'll be able to uncover them all!

ellis and max standing beside each other in an office
Courtesy of CBC

14. And of course, last but not least...there's a cat named Marc in the show.

ellis and his cat
Courtesy of CBC Gem

He's played by a talented cat actor named Jonesy — a 5-year-old Devon rex who LOVES cardboard boxes. What more can we say?

Ready to join Max and Ellis (and Marc the cat)? Catch Wild Cards premiering on CBC and CBC Gem starting Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, with new episodes every Wednesday.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com