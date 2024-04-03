If You Always Pee "Just In Case" You Need To Read This

TikTok isn’t necessarily known for being a bastion of credible wellness advice. (For example, please do not use a nail file to straighten your teeth). But one potentially common-sense health lesson has bubbled up on the platform: the idea that urinating before you leave the house “just in case” is not good for your bladder, and might even make you pee more because you’re essentially training your bladder to empty itself before it needs to.

“Stop peeing just in case!” physical therapy student Sabrina Baxter urged on TikTok in March. She isn’t the only one sounding off on social media about the “just in case” pee, either. Physical therapist Bethany Henry Clark has also received a lot of attention for her posts warning people against the habit.

Are you a “just in case” pee-er? Here’s what you need to know.

Listening to your bladder is your best bet.