8 Scandalous Affairs You Didn’t Know About Between Famous Writers And Artists

The young singer and actress Juliette Gréco was already a muse for Jean-Paul Sartre and a close friend of the writer Boris Vian when she met Miles Davis backstage at his first Paris concert. Michelle Vian, wife of Boris, introduced them and despite a language barrier, the two were smitten by the end of the night. They were together for a couple years before Miles returned to the States and fell into a depression, leading to his Blue Period.

Juliette and Miles later met up in New York, where the hostility they received in public was a rude awakening. Still, they kept touch the rest of their lives. Juliette wrote, “He would leave messages for me in the places I travelled in Europe: ‘I was here, you weren’t.’”