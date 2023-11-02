Blue Cheese Croquettes

Method

STEP 1: Place bacon pieces into a frypan over low heat and cook for 8-9 minutes until crispy and golden brown. Transfer bacon to a plate lined with a paper towel.

STEP 2: Place flour, eggs and panko bread crumbs in separate bowls.

STEP 3: Place the potato in a large saucepan of salted water, bring to the boil and cook for 15- 20 minutes until tender. Drain the potatoes and roughly mash, then add butter and bacon and mix until well combined. Cool mixture slightly.

STEP 4: Using 2 tablespoons of potato mixture, slightly flatten it in the palm of your hands and press 1 piece of Castello Creamy Blue cheese into the center. Press the potato around the Castello Creamy Blue cheese and shape it into a log shape, making sure you press the potato mixture firmly. Roll the croquettes first in flour, then egg, then panko bread crumbs. Place the croquettes into the fridge for 1 hour to chill slightly.

STEP 5: Half fill a deep-fryer or large pan with vegetable oil and heat to 190°C (a cube of bread will turn golden in 30 seconds). In batches, fry croquettes for 3-4 minutes until golden brown. Drain on paper towel. Season with salt flakes and serve with rocket leaves and lemon wedges.

STEP 6: Enjoy!



