Baked Brie Scallops

Method

STEP 1: Preheat the oven to 220°C grill function.

STEP 2: In a bowl, combine panko bread crumbs, garlic, olive oil, thyme and season with salt flakes.

STEP 3: Line a baking tray with foil and place the scallops on top.

STEP 4: To the scallop, add one piece of Castello Double Cream Brie and top with 1 tablespoon of breadcrumb mixture.

STEP 5: Place under the chargrill for 4-5 minutes or until golden brown and cheese is melted.

STEP 6: Serve on a platter and enjoy!



