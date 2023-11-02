Baked Brie Scallops

Ingredients
1 cup panko bread crumbs
2 garlic cloves, crushed
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 sprig thyme, leaves picked
12 x scallops in shell
300g Castello Double Cream Brie, cut into 12 equal pieces
Method
STEP 1: Preheat the oven to 220°C grill function.
STEP 2: In a bowl, combine panko bread crumbs, garlic, olive oil, thyme and season with salt flakes.
STEP 3: Line a baking tray with foil and place the scallops on top.
STEP 4: To the scallop, add one piece of Castello Double Cream Brie and top with 1 tablespoon of breadcrumb mixture.
STEP 5: Place under the chargrill for 4-5 minutes or until golden brown and cheese is melted.
STEP 6: Serve on a platter and enjoy!