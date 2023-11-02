Paid Post

Baked Brie Scallops

Short on time, big on flavour! Whip up these Baked Brie Scallops with Castello Double Cream Brie for a luxurious bite at your next dinner party.

by Castello

Ingredients

1 cup panko bread crumbs

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 sprig thyme, leaves picked

12 x scallops in shell

300g Castello Double Cream Brie, cut into 12 equal pieces


Method

STEP 1: Preheat the oven to 220°C grill function.

STEP 2: In a bowl, combine panko bread crumbs, garlic, olive oil, thyme and season with salt flakes.

STEP 3: Line a baking tray with foil and place the scallops on top.

STEP 4: To the scallop, add one piece of Castello Double Cream Brie and top with 1 tablespoon of breadcrumb mixture.

STEP 5: Place under the chargrill for 4-5 minutes or until golden brown and cheese is melted. 

STEP 6: Serve on a platter and enjoy!