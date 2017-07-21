Sections

TVAndMovies

Little Girls Went To Comic-Con Dressed As Wonder Woman And It Was So Inspiring

Just look at how powerful they are.

Posted on
Casey Rackham
Casey Rackham
BuzzFeed Staff
Amanda Holland
Amanda Holland
BuzzFeed Motion Pictures Staff

This year we got to meet a person who inspires strength of body, heart, and mind: Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman.

Warner Bros.

And now that young girls have another Wonder Woman to look up to, many of them came to San Diego Comic-Con dressed as the iconic female role model.

Amanda Holland/BuzzFeed

And, honestly, it was so empowering to see these young girls embody such an iconic female character.

Amanda Holland/BuzzFeed

I mean, just look at this level of determination and fierceness. Gal Gadot would be so proud.

Amanda Holland/BuzzFeed

And this is one Wonder Woman you wouldn't want to meet in No Man's Land.

Casey Rackham/BuzzFeed

And look at these two Wonder Women who would *definitely* kick some butt on Themyscira.

Amanda Holland/BuzzFeed

OK, and what about these awesome pants? This Wonder Woman dresses how she wants to.

Amanda Holland/BuzzFeed

Don't be fooled by this face — this Wonder Woman probably has a sword hidden behind her cape.

Amanda Holland/BuzzFeed

And this Wonder Woman? Well, she can save any Steve in mortal danger.

Casey Rackham/BuzzFeed

So thank you, Gal. Thank you for inspiring us all.

Amanda Holland/BuzzFeed
Amanda Holland/BuzzFeed

UPDATE

This post has been updated to reflect that Gal Gadot is the new Wonder Woman who was introduced this year.

