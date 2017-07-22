Sections

"Wonder Woman 2" Is Officially Happening

*sobs uncontrollably*

Casey Rackham
Casey Rackham
Everyone pick up their favorite sword/rope/shield/bow and arrow because Wonder Woman 2 is officially confirmed.

Warner Bros. made the all-but-inevitable announcement on Saturday, July 22 during their panel at San Diego Comic-Con, and, basically, this is the best news I've heard all year.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
This story is developing and this post will be updated.

