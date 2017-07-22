"Wonder Woman 2" Is Officially Happening

Everyone pick up their favorite sword/rope/shield/bow and arrow because Wonder Woman 2 is officially confirmed.
Warner Bros. made the all-but-inevitable announcement on Saturday, July 22 during their panel at San Diego Comic-Con, and, basically, this is the best news I've heard all year.
What are the chances of Matthew Perry and Bradley Whitford ever doing a live read of the "Studio 60" pilot in my kitchen while I eat dinner?
Contact Casey Rackham at casey.rackham@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.