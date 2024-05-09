Women, Share The Most Infuriating Thing A Man Has Said To You At Work

Being a woman in the workplace means, more than likely, you’ve experienced harassment or gender discrimination at work.
And it also means you’re often faced with backhanded remarks, sexist comments, and microaggressions.
So, women, we want to hear your stories about the worst thing a male boss or colleague has ever said to you. Maybe someone once told you you weren’t ready for a promotion because “you’re just too emotional" after having a baby.
Maybe you’re an engineer who walked into a meeting and all the men assumed you were an assistant…
Or maybe you’ve overheard your male colleagues saying that “women don’t belong in the boardroom.”
Whatever was said to you, we want to hear it. Leave your story about a time a male boss or colleague said something inappropriate or sexist in the comments below or, if you prefer to stay anonymous, feel free to use this Google form. Your response may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.