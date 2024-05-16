Women Are Sharing The Times Their Male Boss Or Colleague Said Something Truly Inappropriate To Them

8.

"I worked for a drugstore in the makeup department in my early 20s. Those of us who worked in that department were supposed to only work in that department, not the rest of the store. One night, I got a call to meet the (male) supervisors in one of the aisles. Upon arriving, they told me that the shelves with t-shirts were messed up and unacceptable and that I needed to fold them all to make them look nice. Confused, I said that I was scheduled in the makeup department, not the store, and that would put my closing tasks way behind. They looked at each other, and then one said, 'Well folding clothes is women’s work, so you need to make time.' They could tell I was livid, so they spent the rest of the night cracking sexist jokes and calling me from the manager’s office to tell me that I needed to make them a sandwich. Of course, when I was clocking out and leaving, one of them stopped me at the door to ask why I was so mad and why I couldn’t take a joke."