These 21 Stories From Women Who Were Dismissed By Their Doctors Will Make Your Blood Boil

"I started experiencing extreme pain and numbness that went from my back down to my toe. It became difficult for me to walk and ibuprofen wasn’t helping at all. At the time, I worked as a hairstylist and needed to figure out what was happening to me, or else I wouldn't be able to work. I went to an orthopedic doctor who dismissed my concerns, saying that I was just having muscle spasms. Even after I told him about the numbness in my toes, he said I’d be fine and that I shouldn't get an MRI. When I asked if it could be a herniated disc, he said it probably wasn't. Unfortunately, it got so bad that I could barely walk more than a few feet. I finally got an MRI and found out that not only did I have an extremely herniated disc in my back, but it was also pushing up on a bundle of nerves. I was also diagnosed with a degenerative disc disease. It took months of agony only to find out it was exactly what I thought it was."