What Is Something Surprisingly Great About Being 60 Or Older?

But for others, getting older comes with some new perks. So if you're 60 years old or older, we'd love to know what things are surprisingly great about getting older, aka what positive things have you noticed about aging?
Maybe, once you turned 60, you didn't expect that a whole new world of competitive sports opened up to you — like pickleball!
Maybe you just love that you have nothing else to prove! That you don't owe anyone anything!
Or maybe you've found that you've never had more time and energy to travel!
Whatever you think the best and most surprising thing is about getting older, we want to know it! Leave your comment below or, if you prefer to stay anonymous, feel free to use this Google form. Your response could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.