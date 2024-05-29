    Millennial Parents, Tell Us The Things That Are TOTALLY Different For Gen Alpha

    It's time to learn more about Gen Alpha!

    By this point, we all know about Gen-Z.

    But what about Gen Alpha (those born between 2010 and 2024)? To find out more, we're asking millennials about the things that are completely different for Gen Alpha — aka, what is something that Gen Alpha has or does that millennials didn't experience?

    Maybe you've noticed that they're SO tech-savvy. Like, even more tech-savvy than you thought they would be!

    Maybe they're way more eco-friendly and focused than any generation before.

    Or maybe you're completely blown away by all the short-form content they watch instead of the movies and TV shows millennials grew up on.

    So what are some things that are completely different for Gen Alpha? Let us know in the comments below or in this Google Form. Your response could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.