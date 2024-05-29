We Want To Know The TV Shows With Unhappy Endings That You Still Love

But that doesn't mean we'll always get one! There are tons of beloved movies with unhappy endings, but now we want to know which TV SHOWS you love that don't end so well for everyone involved.
Maybe you'll never stop singing the praises of the devastating finale of Breaking Bad...
Maybe you weren't expecting to shed so many tears during the poetic final episode of The Good Place...
Or maybe you're still thinking about the ending of Lost.
So we want to know: What's a TV show with an unhappy ending that you still love? Let us know in the comments below or in this Google Form. Your response could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.