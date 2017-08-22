 go to content
TVAndMovies

This Is What The Night King From "Game Of Thrones" Looks Like In Real Life

His eyes can see into my soul.

Casey Rackham
Fact #1: The Night King is straight-up haunting.

Like, his stare is so cutting that I'm convinced he can see me sitting on my couch through my TV screen.
HBO

Like, his stare is so cutting that I'm convinced he can see me sitting on my couch through my TV screen.

Fact #2: While watching last Sunday's episode of Game of Thrones, my roommate casually said, "The main White Walker isn't that ugly." And in the privacy of my mind, I said, "She's not wrong. He is better looking than most of the other guys."

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
HBO
HBO

(Seriously, why is that one guy so fuzzy?)

And, I mean, who doesn't love some piercing blue eyes?

HBO, Mike Coppola / Getty Images, Jason Kempin, Noam Galai / Getty Images

Anyway, thinking about the Night King made me wonder what he looks like IRL. So here's our ice-y leader next to the actor who currently plays him, Vladimir Furdik.

HBO
IMDb / Via imdb.com

(Of course, we've seen Furdik without his horns before. Once when he was turned into a White Walker and once in a Tower of Joy scene as a stuntman.)

HBO

And here's what Season 4 and 5's Night King — who was played by another actor, Richard Brake — looks like.

HBO
realjoedanger / Via instagram.com

Basically, now you know what the Night King looks like IRL, and now you know that some people might be kind of into a powerful 12,000-year-old magical man made out of ice.

Twitter: @sophietweetz
Twitter: @michcoll

And, hey, that's not so bad considering many fans stan an incestuous relationship between Jon and Dany.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
HBO / Via vulture.com
Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
HBO / Via vulture.com

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

