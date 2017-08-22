This Is What The Night King From "Game Of Thrones" Looks Like In Real Life

Fact #1: The Night King is straight-up haunting.
Fact #2: While watching last Sunday's episode of Game of Thrones, my roommate casually said, "The main White Walker isn't that ugly." And in the privacy of my mind, I said, "She's not wrong. He is better looking than most of the other guys."
(Seriously, why is that one guy so fuzzy?)
And, I mean, who doesn't love some piercing blue eyes?
Anyway, thinking about the Night King made me wonder what he looks like IRL. So here's our ice-y leader next to the actor who currently plays him, Vladimir Furdik.
(Of course, we've seen Furdik without his horns before. Once when he was turned into a White Walker and once in a Tower of Joy scene as a stuntman.)
And here's what Season 4 and 5's Night King — who was played by another actor, Richard Brake — looks like.
Basically, now you know what the Night King looks like IRL, and now you know that some people might be kind of into a powerful 12,000-year-old magical man made out of ice.
And, hey, that's not so bad considering many fans stan an incestuous relationship between Jon and Dany.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯