"Timeless" Fans, Here Are 12 Pretty Cool Secrets You Never Knew About The Show

During this year's San Diego Comic-Con, BuzzFeed stopped by the panel for NBC's Timeless. Here are some of the best behind-the-scene facts we learned about the show:
1. Co-creator Eric Kripke decided on the name Rittenhouse when he was researching Revolutionary War clockmakers.
2. Yes, the time ship is as hot and cramped as it looks.
3. And it has changed a bit since the start of the show.
“What we’re in is a very cramped space, and as the show went on, they sort of expanded the ship in order to be easier to film in,” said Malcolm Barrett, who plays Rufus. “I think when we first started out, nothing [was removable], so we were just fighting and cramped, and now things get removed… If you notice, there’s very small changes.”
4. Spencer didn’t originally know that Lucy’s mother was going to end up being connected to Rittenhouse.
5. The snow in “The Murder of Jesse James” was not written into the script — that’s just the unexpected weather they had to deal with during filming.
6. The horse that Garcia Flynn, played by Goran Visnjic, rode in “The Murder of Jesse James” was actually the horse Visnjic has personally been riding for the past several years.
7. Both Lanter and Barrett keep comfy shoes close by during filming because their period shoes are so uncomfortable.
“Usually it’s the women on the show who usually have the comfy shoes because we’re always in heels,” said Spencer. “These guys had their comfy shoes waiting for them after every scene because the period shoes are very uncomfortable.”
8. Spencer says that the most annoying era to film is anything pre-dating 1900… because of the corsets and layers.
“I had like 12 layers [on in the Lincoln episode],” said Spencer. “And we started in August, and so it was 105 degrees outside in Vancouver and I’m in 12 layers of wool.”
9. And apparently Lanter split his 1754-inspired wool pants while going over a fence in “Stranded.”
10. One of Spencer's favorite episodes is the “Last Ride of Bonnie & Clyde” and Lanter's is “The Alamo.”
“It was special, it was unique,” said Spencer. “I loved the time period, [and] I loved the costume.”