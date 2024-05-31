4. "There are plenty of things that were expected, especially things like financial security and a better understanding of who I am, but the one thing that caught me by surprise is how I now consider so many things just day-to-day minutiae that no longer matter to me. I still love watching certain sports, but I don't care about analyzing the statistical data like I used to. I used to read several science magazines outside of my field, now I'm satisfied with summaries of what's happening. It's the same for so many things."

"It's a combination of 'You can only control what you can control,' and, as David Lee Roth famously said, 'There are two rules to living well. The first is, don't sweat the little shit. The second is, it's all little shit.'"



—markh63