We Want To Know Your Favorite LGBTQ+ Movie Of All Time

There's just too many to choose from!

Casey Rackham
by Casey Rackham

BuzzFeed Contributor

We know this is about to be an impossible task, but...we want to know what your *favorite* LGBTQ+ movie of all time is!!

It's going to be hard to narrow the list down. Are you going to pick something like Carol or Call Me By Your Name?

Or will you go for something more indie, like The Watermelon Woman, But I'm A Cheerleader, or Tangerine?

Or how about a high-school movie like The Half of It, Love Simon, or Crush?

Whatever your favorite LGBTQ+ movie is, we want to know it! And make sure to tell us *why* you love it so much! Let us know in the comments below or in this Google Form. Your response could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.

