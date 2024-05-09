    Teachers, How Have Your Jobs Changed Since The Pandemic?

    The pandemic has changed a lot of things — especially for teachers.

    From underfunding, to low pay, to difficult parents, teachers in the US are asked to handle a lot daily. Add on the pandemic, and their jobs only got harder.

    But now that the dust has started to settle, we want to hear from teachers just how much their jobs have changed since the pandemic. Maybe you’ve noticed that your workload has increased because you’re expected to be a teacher, counselor, and the IT department all rolled into one…

    Person sitting on floor, covering face with hands, in a room with shelves of toys
    Maybe you’ve seen the “teacher exodus” and have started to feel like it’s not a viable life-long career anymore…

    Professor packing up a box with a chalkboard behind him
    Or maybe you’ve noticed some good changes — like how there’s more of an emphasis on mental health now.

    Woman shows tablet to girl while sitting in a cozy room, both appear engaged and happy
    Whatever it is — the good, the bad, the ugly — we want to hear all the ways your job as a teacher has changed since the pandemic started. Leave your comment below or, if you prefer to stay anonymous, feel free to use this Google form. Your response may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.