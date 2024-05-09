Teachers, How Have Your Jobs Changed Since The Pandemic?

From underfunding, to low pay, to difficult parents, teachers in the US are asked to handle a lot daily. Add on the pandemic, and their jobs only got harder.
But now that the dust has started to settle, we want to hear from teachers just how much their jobs have changed since the pandemic. Maybe you’ve noticed that your workload has increased because you’re expected to be a teacher, counselor, and the IT department all rolled into one…
Maybe you’ve seen the “teacher exodus” and have started to feel like it’s not a viable life-long career anymore…
Or maybe you’ve noticed some good changes — like how there’s more of an emphasis on mental health now.
Whatever it is — the good, the bad, the ugly — we want to hear all the ways your job as a teacher has changed since the pandemic started. Leave your comment below or, if you prefer to stay anonymous, feel free to use this Google form. Your response may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.