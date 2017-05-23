-
Shaken iced green teaCappuccinoEspressoCaramel frappuccinoIced coffeeJust regular coffee
-
Turkey and harvarti sandwichEgg salad sandwichSpinach, feta, and egg white wrapReduced-fat turkey bacon and egg white sandwichSausage, cheddar, and egg breakfast sandwichBacon, gouda, and egg breakfast sandwich
-
Iced chaiGreen tea crème frappuccinoIced coffeeToasted coconut cold brewShaken iced passion teaVanilla frappuccino
-
Blueberry and honey greek yogurt parfaitCake popGlazed doughnutIced lemon pound cakeBlueberry muffinApple fritter
Order A Bunch Of Stuff From Starbucks And We'll Tell You What To Watch On Netflix In June
You can watch the first season of Netflix's new show starting on June 23!
You can watch the animated musical starting on June 20!
You can watch the film starting on June 1!
You can watch the comedy starting on June 1!
You can watch the comedy starting on June 1!
You can watch the crime drama starting on June 1!
Here's everything coming to Netflix in June:
June 1
1 Night (2016)
13 Going on 30 (2004)
Amor.com
Arrow, Season 5 (2016)
Burlesque (2017)
Catfight (2016)
Catwoman (2004)
Chingo Bling: They Can’t Deport Us All
Days of Grace (2011)
Devil’s Bride (2016)
Full Metal Jacket (1987)
How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
Intersection, Season 2 (2016)
Kardashian: The Man Who Saved OJ Simpson (2016)
Little Boxes (2016)
Mutant Busters, Season 2 (2016)
My Left Foot (1989)
Off Camera with Sam Jones, Series 3 (2015)
Playing It Cool (2014)
Rounders (1998)
Spring (Primavera) (2016)
The 100, Season 4 (2016)
The Ant Bully (2006)
The Bucket List (2007)
The Queen (2006)
The Sixth Sense (1999)
Vice (2015)
West Coast Customs, Season 3 (2013)
Yarn (2016)
Young Frankenstein (1974)
Zodiac (2007)
June 2
Comedy Bang! Bang!, Season 5, Part 2 (2016)
Flaked, Season 2 — Netflix Original
Inspector Gadget, Season 3 — Netflix Original
Los Últimos de Filipinas (2016)
Lucid Dream — Netflix Original
Saving Banksy (2014)
The Homecoming: Collection (2015)
June 3
Acapulco La vida va (2017)
Blue Gold: American Jeans (2017)
Headshot (2016)
Three (2016)
Tunnel (2016)
War on Everyone (2016)
June 4
TURN: Washington’s Spies, Season 3 (2016)
June 5
Suite Française (2014)
June 7
Disturbing the Peace (2016)
Dreamworks’ Trolls (2016)
June 9
My Only Love Song, Season 1 — Netflix Original
Orange Is the New Black, Season 5 — Netflix Original
Shimmer Lake — Netflix Original
June 10
Black Snow (Nieve Negra) (2017)
Daughters of the Dust (1991)
Havenhurst (2017)
Sword Master (2016)
June 13
Oh, Hello On Broadway — Netflix Original
June 14
Quantico, Season 2 (2016)
June 15
Marco Luque: Tamo Junto — Netflix Original
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Season 4 (2016)
Mr. Gaga: A True Story of Love and Dance (2015)
June 16
Aquarius, Season 2 (2016)
Counterpunch — Netflix Original
El Chapo, Season 1 (2017)
The Ranch, Part 3 — Netflix Original
World of Winx, Season 2 — Netflix Original
June 17
Grey’s Anatomy, Season 13 (2016)
Scandal, Season 6 (2016)
The Stanford Prison Experiment (2015)
June 18
Shooter, Season 1 (2016)
June 20
Amar Akbar & Tony (2015)
Disney’s Moana (2016)
Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up For The First Time — Netflix Original
June 21
Baby Daddy, Season 6 (2017)
Young & Hungry, Season 5 (2017)
June 23
American Anarchist (2016)
Free Rein, Season 1 — Netflix Original
GLOW, Season 1 — Netflix Original
Nobody Speak, Trials of the Free Press — Netflix Original
You Get Me — Netflix Original
June 26
No Escape (2015)
June 27
Chris D’Elia: Man on Fire — Netflix Original
June 28
Okja — Netflix Original
June 30
Chef & My Fridge: Collection (2014)
Gypsy, Season 1 — Netflix Original
It’s Only the End of the World (2016)
Little Witch Academia, Season 1 — Netflix Original
The Weekend (2016)