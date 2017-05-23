Share On link Share On link

You can watch the crime drama starting on June 1!

You can watch the comedy starting on June 1!

You can watch the comedy starting on June 1!

13 Going on 30

You can watch the film starting on June 1!

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

You can watch the animated musical starting on June 20!

You can watch the first season of Netflix's new show starting on June 23!

Here's everything coming to Netflix in June:

June 1

1 Night (2016)

13 Going on 30 (2004)

Amor.com

Arrow, Season 5 (2016)

Burlesque (2017)

Catfight (2016)

Catwoman (2004)

Chingo Bling: They Can’t Deport Us All

Days of Grace (2011)

Devil’s Bride (2016)

Full Metal Jacket (1987)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Intersection, Season 2 (2016)

Kardashian: The Man Who Saved OJ Simpson (2016)

Little Boxes (2016)

Mutant Busters, Season 2 (2016)

My Left Foot (1989)

Off Camera with Sam Jones, Series 3 (2015)

Playing It Cool (2014)

Rounders (1998)

Spring (Primavera) (2016)

The 100, Season 4 (2016)

The Ant Bully (2006)

The Bucket List (2007)

The Queen (2006)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

Vice (2015)

West Coast Customs, Season 3 (2013)

Yarn (2016)

Young Frankenstein (1974)

Zodiac (2007)

June 2

Comedy Bang! Bang!, Season 5, Part 2 (2016)

Flaked, Season 2 — Netflix Original

Inspector Gadget, Season 3 — Netflix Original

Los Últimos de Filipinas (2016)

Lucid Dream — Netflix Original

Saving Banksy (2014)

The Homecoming: Collection (2015)

June 3

Acapulco La vida va (2017)

Blue Gold: American Jeans (2017)

Headshot (2016)

Three (2016)

Tunnel (2016)

War on Everyone (2016)

June 4

TURN: Washington’s Spies, Season 3 (2016)

June 5

Suite Française (2014)

June 7

Disturbing the Peace (2016)

Dreamworks’ Trolls (2016)

June 9

My Only Love Song, Season 1 — Netflix Original

Orange Is the New Black, Season 5 — Netflix Original

Shimmer Lake — Netflix Original

June 10

Black Snow (Nieve Negra) (2017)

Daughters of the Dust (1991)

Havenhurst (2017)

Sword Master (2016)

June 13

Oh, Hello On Broadway — Netflix Original

June 14

Quantico, Season 2 (2016)

June 15

Marco Luque: Tamo Junto — Netflix Original

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Season 4 (2016)

Mr. Gaga: A True Story of Love and Dance (2015)

June 16

Aquarius, Season 2 (2016)

Counterpunch — Netflix Original

El Chapo, Season 1 (2017)

The Ranch, Part 3 — Netflix Original

World of Winx, Season 2 — Netflix Original

June 17

Grey’s Anatomy, Season 13 (2016)

Scandal, Season 6 (2016)

The Stanford Prison Experiment (2015)

June 18

Shooter, Season 1 (2016)

June 20

Amar Akbar & Tony (2015)

Disney’s Moana (2016)

Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up For The First Time — Netflix Original

June 21

Baby Daddy, Season 6 (2017)

Young & Hungry, Season 5 (2017)

June 23

American Anarchist (2016)

Free Rein, Season 1 — Netflix Original

GLOW, Season 1 — Netflix Original

Nobody Speak, Trials of the Free Press — Netflix Original

You Get Me — Netflix Original

June 26

No Escape (2015)

June 27

Chris D’Elia: Man on Fire — Netflix Original

June 28

Okja — Netflix Original

June 30

Chef & My Fridge: Collection (2014)

Gypsy, Season 1 — Netflix Original

It’s Only the End of the World (2016)

Little Witch Academia, Season 1 — Netflix Original

The Weekend (2016)