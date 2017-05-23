Sections

TVAndMovies

Order A Bunch Of Stuff From Starbucks And We'll Tell You What To Watch On Netflix In June

Netflix and Iced Chai, amiright?

Posted on
Casey Rackham
Casey Rackham
BuzzFeed Staff

  1. Shaken iced green tea
    Via Starbucks
    Shaken iced green tea
    Cappuccino
    Via Starbucks
    Cappuccino
    Espresso
    Via Starbucks
    Espresso
    Caramel frappuccino
    Via Starbucks
    Caramel frappuccino
    Iced coffee
    Via Starbucks
    Iced coffee
    Just regular coffee
    Via Starbucks
    Just regular coffee

  2. Turkey and harvarti sandwich
    Via Starbucks
    Turkey and harvarti sandwich
    Egg salad sandwich
    Via Starbucks
    Egg salad sandwich
    Spinach, feta, and egg white wrap
    Via Starbucks
    Spinach, feta, and egg white wrap
    Reduced-fat turkey bacon and egg white sandwich
    Via Starbucks
    Reduced-fat turkey bacon and egg white sandwich
    Sausage, cheddar, and egg breakfast sandwich
    Via Starbucks
    Sausage, cheddar, and egg breakfast sandwich
    Bacon, gouda, and egg breakfast sandwich
    Via Starbucks
    Bacon, gouda, and egg breakfast sandwich

  3. Iced chai
    Via Starbucks
    Iced chai
    Green tea crème frappuccino
    Via Starbucks
    Green tea crème frappuccino
    Iced coffee
    Via Starbucks
    Iced coffee
    Toasted coconut cold brew
    Via Starbucks
    Toasted coconut cold brew
    Shaken iced passion tea
    Via Starbucks
    Shaken iced passion tea
    Vanilla frappuccino
    Via Starbucks
    Vanilla frappuccino

  4. Blueberry and honey greek yogurt parfait
    Via Starbucks
    Blueberry and honey greek yogurt parfait
    Cake pop
    Via Starbucks
    Cake pop
    Glazed doughnut
    Via Starbucks
    Glazed doughnut
    Iced lemon pound cake
    Via Starbucks
    Iced lemon pound cake
    Blueberry muffin
    Via Starbucks
    Blueberry muffin
    Apple fritter
    Via Starbucks
    Apple fritter

You got: GLOW

You can watch the first season of Netflix's new show starting on June 23!

GLOW
Netflix
You got: Moana

You can watch the animated musical starting on June 20!

Moana
Disney
You got: How the Grinch Stole Christmas

You can watch the film starting on June 1!

How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Universal Pictures
You got: 13 Going on 30

You can watch the comedy starting on June 1!

13 Going on 30
Sony Pictures
You got: Young Frankenstein

You can watch the comedy starting on June 1!

Young Frankenstein
20th Century Fox
You got: Zodiac

You can watch the crime drama starting on June 1!

Zodiac
Warner Bros.
Here's everything coming to Netflix in June:

June 1

1 Night (2016)

13 Going on 30 (2004)

Amor.com

Arrow, Season 5 (2016)

Burlesque (2017)

Catfight (2016)

Catwoman (2004)

Chingo Bling: They Can’t Deport Us All

Days of Grace (2011)

Devil’s Bride (2016)

Full Metal Jacket (1987)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Intersection, Season 2 (2016)

Kardashian: The Man Who Saved OJ Simpson (2016)

Little Boxes (2016)

Mutant Busters, Season 2 (2016)

My Left Foot (1989)

Off Camera with Sam Jones, Series 3 (2015)

Playing It Cool (2014)

Rounders (1998)

Spring (Primavera) (2016)

The 100, Season 4 (2016)

The Ant Bully (2006)

The Bucket List (2007)

The Queen (2006)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

Vice (2015)

West Coast Customs, Season 3 (2013)

Yarn (2016)

Young Frankenstein (1974)

Zodiac (2007)

June 2

Comedy Bang! Bang!, Season 5, Part 2 (2016)

Flaked, Season 2 — Netflix Original

Inspector Gadget, Season 3 — Netflix Original

Los Últimos de Filipinas (2016)

Lucid Dream — Netflix Original

Saving Banksy (2014)

The Homecoming: Collection (2015)

June 3

Acapulco La vida va (2017)

Blue Gold: American Jeans (2017)

Headshot (2016)

Three (2016)

Tunnel (2016)

War on Everyone (2016)

June 4

TURN: Washington’s Spies, Season 3 (2016)

June 5

Suite Française (2014)

June 7

Disturbing the Peace (2016)

Dreamworks’ Trolls (2016)

June 9

My Only Love Song, Season 1 — Netflix Original

Orange Is the New Black, Season 5 — Netflix Original

Shimmer Lake — Netflix Original

June 10

Black Snow (Nieve Negra) (2017)

Daughters of the Dust (1991)

Havenhurst (2017)

Sword Master (2016)

June 13

Oh, Hello On Broadway — Netflix Original

June 14

Quantico, Season 2 (2016)

June 15

Marco Luque: Tamo Junto — Netflix Original

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Season 4 (2016)

Mr. Gaga: A True Story of Love and Dance (2015)

June 16

Aquarius, Season 2 (2016)

Counterpunch — Netflix Original

El Chapo, Season 1 (2017)

The Ranch, Part 3 — Netflix Original

World of Winx, Season 2 — Netflix Original

June 17

Grey’s Anatomy, Season 13 (2016)

Scandal, Season 6 (2016)

The Stanford Prison Experiment (2015)

June 18

Shooter, Season 1 (2016)

June 20

Amar Akbar & Tony (2015)

Disney’s Moana (2016)

Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up For The First Time — Netflix Original

June 21

Baby Daddy, Season 6 (2017)

Young & Hungry, Season 5 (2017)

June 23

American Anarchist (2016)

Free Rein, Season 1 — Netflix Original

GLOW, Season 1 — Netflix Original

Nobody Speak, Trials of the Free Press — Netflix Original

You Get Me — Netflix Original

June 26

No Escape (2015)

June 27

Chris D’Elia: Man on Fire — Netflix Original

June 28

Okja — Netflix Original

June 30

Chef & My Fridge: Collection (2014)

Gypsy, Season 1 — Netflix Original

It’s Only the End of the World (2016)

Little Witch Academia, Season 1 — Netflix Original

The Weekend (2016)

