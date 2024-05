1.

"I’ve actuallymy grocery bill a bit to save money in the long run. I focus on items that are fully or partially prepared so I can then combine them to make quicker dinners. For example, I buy things like premade sauces, pre-cut veggies, rotisserie chicken , pulled pork, doughs (pizza, bread), spice mixes, frozen pre-seasoned veggies, etc. I make sure that they are easy and quick combinations that I can whip together into a meal in under 20 minutes. I used to buy so much scratch stuff that we would get overwhelmed and not want to cook anything. Then we would get takeout and have to throw away a bunch of groceries because they went bad from waiting too long to use them. This way, we always have a way to make a good, quick supper without any fuss."