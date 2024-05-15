10.

"I play a game with myself when my groceries are running low: I make as many meals as possible with the leftovers I have, making as many substitutions as needed. It's truly this weird, sad, groceries-are-too-damn-expensive game. Here are the rules: 1) You can't eat a leftover by itself, you must combine a leftover with at least one other leftover. 2) You can buy any additional groceries to improve the leftovers but at a minimum. 3) The name of the game is to empty the fridge except for condiments. Overall, it's made me a more creative cook who wastes less food and saves some money."