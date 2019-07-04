TV and Movies

48 New Netflix Titles To Watch This Holiday Weekend

Stranger Things 3! The Hangover! Megamind!

Posted on
Casey Rackham
Casey Rackham
BuzzFeed Staff

Fourth of July weekend is here and so is a bunch of awesome stuff to watch on Netflix!

Paramount Pictures

From Season 3 of Stranger Things to The Hangover, here are all the new titles currently available this weekend:

Available as of July 1

Columbia Pictures

1. Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room — Netflix Original

2. Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore

3. Astro Boy

4. Caddyshack

5. Caddyshack 2

6. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

7. Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke

8. Cloverfield

9. Disney's Race to Witch Mountain

10. Frozen River

11. Inkheart

12. Kill the Irishman

13. Lady in the Water

14. Little Monsters

15. Mean Dreams

16. Mean Streets

17. Megamind

18. Nights in Rodanthe

19. Paul Blart: Mall Cop

20. Philadelphia

21. Rain Man

22. Road House

23. Room on the Broom

24. Scream 3

25. Starsky & Hutch

26. Swiped

27. Swordfish

28. Taxi Driver

29. The Accountant of Auschwitz

30. The American

31. The Book of Eli

32. The Brothers Grimm

33. The Hangover

34. The Pink Panther

35. The Pink Panther 2

36. War Against Women

37. Who's That Knocking at My Door?

Available as of July 2

Hallmark

38. Bangkok Love Stories: Objects of Affection — Netflix Original

39. Bangkok Love Stories: Plead — Netflix Original

40. Good Witch, Season 4

Available as of July 3

Netflix

41. The Last Czars — Netflix Original

42. Yummy Mummies, Season 2 — Netflix Original

Available as of July 4

Netflix

43. Kakegurui, Season 2

44. Stranger Things 3

Available as of July 5

CW

45. In The Dark, Season 1

Available as of July 6

The Weinstein Company

46. Free Rein, Season 3 — Netflix Family

47. The Iron Lady

48. Sicilian Ghost Story

"The Office" Is Leaving Netflix And Wow This Is A Lot To Take In Right Now

43 Netflix Titles That Are Leaving In July

Here's What's New On Netflix In July 2019

back to top