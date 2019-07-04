Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link Share On snapchat Share On snapchat Fourth of July weekend is here and so is a bunch of awesome stuff to watch on Netflix! Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Paramount Pictures From Season 3 of Stranger Things to The Hangover, here are all the new titles currently available this weekend: Available as of July 1 Columbia Pictures 1. Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room — Netflix Original2. Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore3. Astro Boy4. Caddyshack5. Caddyshack 26. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory7. Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke8. Cloverfield9. Disney's Race to Witch Mountain10. Frozen River11. Inkheart12. Kill the Irishman13. Lady in the Water14. Little Monsters15. Mean Dreams16. Mean Streets17. Megamind18. Nights in Rodanthe19. Paul Blart: Mall Cop20. Philadelphia21. Rain Man22. Road House23. Room on the Broom24. Scream 325. Starsky & Hutch26. Swiped27. Swordfish28. Taxi Driver29. The Accountant of Auschwitz30. The American31. The Book of Eli32. The Brothers Grimm33. The Hangover34. The Pink Panther35. The Pink Panther 236. War Against Women37. Who's That Knocking at My Door? Available as of July 2 Hallmark 38. Bangkok Love Stories: Objects of Affection — Netflix Original39. Bangkok Love Stories: Plead — Netflix Original40. Good Witch, Season 4 Available as of July 3 Netflix 41. The Last Czars — Netflix Original42. Yummy Mummies, Season 2 — Netflix Original Available as of July 4 Netflix 43. Kakegurui, Season 244. Stranger Things 3 Available as of July 5 CW 45. In The Dark, Season 1 Available as of July 6 The Weinstein Company 46. Free Rein, Season 3 — Netflix Family47. The Iron Lady48. Sicilian Ghost Story "The Office" Is Leaving Netflix And Wow This Is A Lot To Take In Right Now 43 Netflix Titles That Are Leaving In July Here's What's New On Netflix In July 2019 Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link Share On snapchat Share On snapchat