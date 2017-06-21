Sections

Order A Bunch Of Stuff From Panera And We'll Tell You What To Watch On Netflix In July

All I need to survive is Netflix and bread.

Posted on
Casey Rackham
Casey Rackham
BuzzFeed Staff

  1. Asiago bacon, egg, and cheese
    Via Panera
    Asiago bacon, egg, and cheese
    Steak and egg
    Via Panera
    Steak and egg
    Avocado, egg white, and spinach
    Via Panera
    Avocado, egg white, and spinach
    Egg and cheese
    Via Panera
    Egg and cheese
    Mediterranean egg white on ciabatta
    Via Panera
    Mediterranean egg white on ciabatta
    Sausage, egg, and cheese
    Via Panera
    Sausage, egg, and cheese

  2. Spicy Thai salad
    Via Panera
    Spicy Thai salad
    Fuji apple salad
    Via Panera
    Fuji apple salad
    Southwest chili lime ranch salad
    Via Panera
    Southwest chili lime ranch salad
    Baked potato soup
    Via Panera
    Baked potato soup
    Broccoli cheddar soup
    Via Panera
    Broccoli cheddar soup
    Creamy tomato soup
    Via Panera
    Creamy tomato soup

  3. Bacon turkey Bravo sandwich
    Bacon turkey Bravo sandwich
    Roasted turkey and avocado BLT
    Roasted turkey and avocado BLT
    Mac and cheese
    Mac and cheese
    The Italian
    The Italian
    BBQ chicken flatbread
    BBQ chicken flatbread
    Napa almond chicken salad sandwich
    Napa almond chicken salad sandwich

  4. Iced Tea
    Via Panera
    Iced Tea
    Iced Coffee
    Via Panera
    Iced Coffee
    Soda
    Via Panera
    Soda
    Frozen agave lemonade
    Via Panera
    Frozen agave lemonade
    Superfruit smoothie
    Via Panera
    Superfruit smoothie
    Frozen mocha
    Via Panera
    Frozen mocha

  5. Sprouted grain roll
    Via Panera
    Sprouted grain roll
    Soft dinner roll
    Via Panera
    Soft dinner roll
    French baguette
    Via Panera
    French baguette
    Sourdough
    Via Panera
    Sourdough
    Whole grain
    Via Panera
    Whole grain
    Asiago cheese
    Via Panera
    Asiago cheese

You got: Titanic

You can watch the love story of Jack and Rose starting on July 1!

Titanic
Paramount Pictures
You got: E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

You can watch the 1982 classic starting on July 1!

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Universal Pictures
You got: Lion

You can watch the Oscar-nominated drama starting on July 9!

Lion
The Weinstein Company
You got: Best in Show

You can watch the Christopher Guest-directed comedy starting on July 1!

Best in Show
Warner Bros.
You got: iZombie, Season 3

You can watch the third season (as well as the first and second) of the CW show starting on July 5!

iZombie, Season 3
The CW
You got: Friends From College, Season 1

You can watch the first season of Netflix's new show starting on July 14!

Friends From College, Season 1
Netflix
Here's everything coming to Netflix in July:

July 1

Titanic
Free Willy
Disney’s The Mighty Ducks
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
The Truth Is in the Stars
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Zip & Zap and the Marble Gang
The Invisible Guest (Contratiempo)
Albion: The Enchanted Stallion
Liar’s Dice
Boat Trip
Mixed Signals
Delicatessen
Caramel
Unriddle II
Unriddle
Emma
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
Last Night
Out of Thin Air
The Longest Yard
Jackass: Number Two
Punch-Drunk Love
Are We There Yet?
Are We Done Yet?
The Land Before Time
Dad
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving
Here Alone
Spawn: The Movie
Code Name: The Cleaner
The Astronaut Farmer
Best in Show
Proof of Life
Matchstick Men
Taking Lives
Police Academy

The Originals, Season 4

Capo “El amo del tunel", Season 1

El Barco, Season 1

Deep Water, Season 1

Hostages (Israel), Season 2

Witnesses, Season 2

Offspring, Season 6

Yours Fatefully, Season 1

The Ultimatum, Season 1

Yes We Can!, Season 1

Spice Up, Season 1

World at Your Feet, Season 1

July 2

El Chema, Season 1

July 3


Diamond Cartel

Extraordinary: The Stan Romanek Story

July 4

The Standups, Season 1 — Netflix Original

July 5

iZombie, Season 3

July 6

Speech & Debate
The Void
Butter

July 7

Castlevania, Season 1 — Netflix Original

Dawn of the Croods, Season 4 — Netflix Original

Degrassi: Next Class, Season 4 — Netflix Original

Luna Petunia, Season 2 — Netflix Original

1 Mile to You (Life At These Speeds)

July 8

Bad Santa 2
Horse Dancer

July 9

Lion

July 11

Gabriel Iglesias Presents The Gentleman Jerry Rocha

July 14

Friends From College, Season 1 — Netflix Original

To the Bone — Netflix Original

Chasing Coral — Netflix Original

Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile — Netflix Original

July 15

Rake, Season 4

West Coast Customs, Season 4

July 17

Uncertain Glory
Fittest on Earth: A Decade of Fitness
A Cowgirl’s Story

July 18

Aditi Mittal: Things They Wouldn’t Let Me Say — Netflix Original

Ari Shaffir: Double Negative: Collection — Netflix Original

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, Season 3

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story


July 20

Pretty Little Liars, Season 7B

July 21

Ozark, Season 1 — Netflix Original

Last Chance U, Season 2 — Netflix Original

The Worst Witch, Season 1 — Netflix Original

July 22

Railroad Tigers

July 24

Victor

July 25

Joe Mande’s Award-Winning Comedy Special — Netflix Original

Munroe Island

July 28

The Incredible Jessica James — Netflix Original

Daughters of Destiny, Season 1 — Netflix Original

The Adventures of Puss in Boots, Season 5 — Netflix Original


July 31

After The Reality
Checkpoint
Dark Night
Taking Earth

Being Mary Jane: The Series, Season 4 — Date TBD

