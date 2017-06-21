-
Order A Bunch Of Stuff From Panera And We'll Tell You What To Watch On Netflix In July
Here's everything coming to Netflix in July:
July 1
Titanic
Free Willy
Disney’s The Mighty Ducks
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
The Truth Is in the Stars
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Zip & Zap and the Marble Gang
The Invisible Guest (Contratiempo)
Albion: The Enchanted Stallion
Liar’s Dice
Boat Trip
Mixed Signals
Delicatessen
Caramel
Unriddle II
Unriddle
Emma
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
Last Night
Out of Thin Air
The Longest Yard
Jackass: Number Two
Punch-Drunk Love
Are We There Yet?
Are We Done Yet?
The Land Before Time
Dad
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving
Here Alone
Spawn: The Movie
Code Name: The Cleaner
The Astronaut Farmer
Best in Show
Proof of Life
Matchstick Men
Taking Lives
Police Academy
The Originals, Season 4
Capo “El amo del tunel", Season 1
El Barco, Season 1
Deep Water, Season 1
Hostages (Israel), Season 2
Witnesses, Season 2
Offspring, Season 6
Yours Fatefully, Season 1
The Ultimatum, Season 1
Yes We Can!, Season 1
Spice Up, Season 1
World at Your Feet, Season 1
July 2
El Chema, Season 1
July 3
Diamond Cartel
Extraordinary: The Stan Romanek Story
July 4
The Standups, Season 1 — Netflix Original
July 5
iZombie, Season 3
July 6
Speech & Debate
The Void
Butter
July 7
Castlevania, Season 1 — Netflix Original
Dawn of the Croods, Season 4 — Netflix Original
Degrassi: Next Class, Season 4 — Netflix Original
Luna Petunia, Season 2 — Netflix Original
1 Mile to You (Life At These Speeds)
July 8
Bad Santa 2
Horse Dancer
July 9
Lion
July 11
Gabriel Iglesias Presents The Gentleman Jerry Rocha
July 14
Friends From College, Season 1 — Netflix Original
To the Bone — Netflix Original
Chasing Coral — Netflix Original
Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile — Netflix Original
July 15
Rake, Season 4
West Coast Customs, Season 4
July 17
Uncertain Glory
Fittest on Earth: A Decade of Fitness
A Cowgirl’s Story
July 18
Aditi Mittal: Things They Wouldn’t Let Me Say — Netflix Original
Ari Shaffir: Double Negative: Collection — Netflix Original
Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, Season 3
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
July 20
Pretty Little Liars, Season 7B
July 21
Ozark, Season 1 — Netflix Original
Last Chance U, Season 2 — Netflix Original
The Worst Witch, Season 1 — Netflix Original
July 22
Railroad Tigers
July 24
Victor
July 25
Joe Mande’s Award-Winning Comedy Special — Netflix Original
Munroe Island
July 28
The Incredible Jessica James — Netflix Original
Daughters of Destiny, Season 1 — Netflix Original
The Adventures of Puss in Boots, Season 5 — Netflix Original
July 31
After The Reality
Checkpoint
Dark Night
Taking Earth
Being Mary Jane: The Series, Season 4 — Date TBD