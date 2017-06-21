Order A Bunch Of Stuff From Panera And We'll Tell You What To Watch On Netflix In July

Share On more Share On more

Share On more Share On more

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.

You can watch the first season of Netflix's new show starting on July 14!

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.

You can watch the third season (as well as the first and second) of the CW show starting on July 5!

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.

You can watch the Christopher Guest-directed comedy starting on July 1!

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.

You can watch the Oscar-nominated drama starting on July 9!

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.

You can watch the 1982 classic starting on July 1!

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.

You can watch the love story of Jack and Rose starting on July 1!

Here's everything coming to Netflix in July:

July 1

Titanic

Free Willy

Disney’s The Mighty Ducks

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

The Truth Is in the Stars

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Zip & Zap and the Marble Gang

The Invisible Guest (Contratiempo)

Albion: The Enchanted Stallion

Liar’s Dice

Boat Trip

Mixed Signals

Delicatessen

Caramel

Unriddle II

Unriddle

Emma

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

Last Night

Out of Thin Air

The Longest Yard

Jackass: Number Two

Punch-Drunk Love

Are We There Yet?

Are We Done Yet?

The Land Before Time

Dad

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving

Here Alone

Spawn: The Movie

Code Name: The Cleaner

The Astronaut Farmer

Best in Show

Proof of Life

Matchstick Men

Taking Lives

Police Academy

The Originals, Season 4

Capo “El amo del tunel", Season 1

El Barco, Season 1

Deep Water, Season 1

Hostages (Israel), Season 2

Witnesses, Season 2

Offspring, Season 6

Yours Fatefully, Season 1

The Ultimatum, Season 1

Yes We Can!, Season 1

Spice Up, Season 1

World at Your Feet, Season 1

July 2

El Chema, Season 1

July 3



Diamond Cartel

Extraordinary: The Stan Romanek Story

July 4

The Standups, Season 1 — Netflix Original

July 5

iZombie, Season 3

July 6

Speech & Debate

The Void

Butter

July 7

Castlevania, Season 1 — Netflix Original

Dawn of the Croods, Season 4 — Netflix Original

Degrassi: Next Class, Season 4 — Netflix Original

Luna Petunia, Season 2 — Netflix Original

1 Mile to You (Life At These Speeds)

July 8

Bad Santa 2

Horse Dancer

July 9

Lion

July 11

Gabriel Iglesias Presents The Gentleman Jerry Rocha

July 14

Friends From College, Season 1 — Netflix Original

To the Bone — Netflix Original

Chasing Coral — Netflix Original

Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile — Netflix Original

July 15

Rake, Season 4

West Coast Customs, Season 4

July 17

Uncertain Glory

Fittest on Earth: A Decade of Fitness

A Cowgirl’s Story

July 18

Aditi Mittal: Things They Wouldn’t Let Me Say — Netflix Original

Ari Shaffir: Double Negative: Collection — Netflix Original

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, Season 3

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story



July 20

Pretty Little Liars, Season 7B

July 21

Ozark, Season 1 — Netflix Original

Last Chance U, Season 2 — Netflix Original

The Worst Witch, Season 1 — Netflix Original

July 22

Railroad Tigers

July 24

Victor

July 25

Joe Mande’s Award-Winning Comedy Special — Netflix Original

Munroe Island

July 28

The Incredible Jessica James — Netflix Original

Daughters of Destiny, Season 1 — Netflix Original

The Adventures of Puss in Boots, Season 5 — Netflix Original



July 31

After The Reality

Checkpoint

Dark Night

Taking Earth

Being Mary Jane: The Series, Season 4 — Date TBD