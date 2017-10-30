 back to top
News Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down
Trending
TVAndMovies

Am I The Only Person Who Didn't Realize Every "Grey's Anatomy" Episode Title Is Named After A Song?

I'm free falling right now.

Posted on
Casey Rackham
Casey Rackham
BuzzFeed Staff

This past weekend I was looking for a good cathartic cry, so I turned to the one show that makes its viewers curl up into the fetal position and bawl until their faces are dripping with salt: Grey's Anatomy.

ABC

And while I was scrolling through Netflix looking for episodes to watch — I chose the one where Meredith almost drowns — my heart suddenly dropped into my stomach.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
ABC

And it wasn't because that little girl was taking too long to tell Derek that the love of his life was drowning.

I know you're in shock, girl...BUT COME ON!!! PULL IT TOGETHER!!! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
ABC

I know you're in shock, girl...BUT COME ON!!! PULL IT TOGETHER!!!

ADVERTISEMENT

It was because I realized every single episode title is named after the title of a song.

ABC / Netflix

And I immediately smacked my forehead and said, "Am I the only freakin' person who didn't realize this obvious thing that was right in front of my face?"

ABC / Netflix

BECAUSE IT WAS RIGHT IN FRONT OF MY FACE.

en.wikipedia.org

Like, I had realized that some of the episode titles were songs...

ABC / Netflix

BUT I DIDN'T REALIZE THAT ALL OF THEM WERE SONGS.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
ABC / Netflix

Honestly, someone in the comments better tell me they also didn't realize this because I'm not emotionally ready to be the only one.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
ABC

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
ADVERTISEMENT

Connect With TVAndMovies

ADVERTISEMENT

Every. Tasty. Video. EVER. The new Tasty app is here!

Dismiss