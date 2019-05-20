Here's How Every "Game Of Thrones" Season 8 Episode Was Scored On Rotten Tomatoes

Well, everyone, WE DID IT. We watched all of Game of Thrones.
And because our Season 8 journey has finally come to an end, I think it's time to look at how each of the six episodes were scored on Rotten Tomatoes:
Episode 1, "Winterfell"
Episode 2, "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms"
Episode 3, "The Long Night"
Episode 4, "The Last of the Starks"
Episode 5, "The Bells"
Episode 6, "The Iron Throne"
And here's a look at all of the overall scores for each season of Game of Thrones:
— Season 1 is Certified Fresh at 91%
— Season 2 is Certified Fresh at 96%
— Season 3 is Certified Fresh at 96%
— Season 4 is Certified Fresh at 97%
— Season 5 is Certified Fresh at 93%
— Season 6 is Certified Fresh at 94%
— Season 7 is Certified Fresh at 93%
— Season 8 is currently Fresh at 71%