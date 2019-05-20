BuzzFeed Search
Here's How Every "Game Of Thrones" Season 8 Episode Was Scored On Rotten Tomatoes

A game of fire and rankings.

Casey Rackham
Well, everyone, WE DID IT. We watched all of Game of Thrones.

HBO

And because our Season 8 journey has finally come to an end, I think it's time to look at how each of the six episodes were scored on Rotten Tomatoes:

Episode 1, "Winterfell"

Rotten Tomatoes, HBO

Episode 2, "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms"

Rotten Tomatoes, HBO

Episode 3, "The Long Night"

Rotten Tomatoes, HBO

Episode 4, "The Last of the Starks"

Rotten Tomatoes, HBO

Episode 5, "The Bells"

Rotten Tomatoes, HBO

Episode 6, "The Iron Throne"

Rotten Tomatoes, HBO

And here's a look at all of the overall scores for each season of Game of Thrones:

— Season 1 is Certified Fresh at 91%

— Season 2 is Certified Fresh at 96%

— Season 3 is Certified Fresh at 96%

— Season 4 is Certified Fresh at 97%

— Season 5 is Certified Fresh at 93%

— Season 6 is Certified Fresh at 94%

— Season 7 is Certified Fresh at 93%

— Season 8 is currently Fresh at 71%

And, finally, in case you wanted a visual representation of how fans ranked all eight seasons of the show on IMDb, here you go:

[SPOILERS] Every Episode of GOT, Ranked by IMDb users from r/gameofthrones

Game of Thrones, it's been a wild, wild ride.

HBO

