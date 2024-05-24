Nannies And Babysitters Reveal The Absurd Things They've Seen Parents Do While Working For Them

16. "I work with three little boys, and I usually only nanny during the day, but the parents asked me to stay late one day, help get them ready for bed, and give them a bath. At first, it's no problem — the youngest two bathe together and have a dandy time in the bath as kids do. Next thing I know, the 7-year-old starts peeing, AND IT GOES ON THE 5-YEAR-OLD'S FACE. Even worse, the 5-year-old is laughing, and pee goes directly into his mouth."

"I am mortified and start freaking out and getting mad at the kids, but neither of them seem to have any concept of how gross it is. They keep laughing and not even paying me attention as I'm trying to explain how bad and inappropriate that is. I give up and quickly end the bath and just get them to bed quickly as I am completely grossed out. Here is the worst part: The parents come home, and I awkwardly explain what happened, and they turn around and just say something along the lines of 'Oh, yeah, that happens all the time, we can't stop them from doing it, though.'"



—20, Canada