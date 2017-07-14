Sections

TVAndMovies

Here’s The First Look At Every Song From Disney’s “Descendants 2” And OMG, Yes Please

They're back.

Casey Rackham
OK, so you know how in 2015 we met the spawn of a bunch of Disney villains (and non-villains)?

Disney

And you know how on Friday, July 21 Disney is ~finally~ gracing us with Descendants 2?

Disney

Well, in honor of the soon-to-be premiere of the newest DCOM, BuzzFeed can exclusively reveal a sneak peek of four — yes, FOUR — new songs.

Disney

Here's a look at every single song in the movie, including the two songs — "What's My Name" and "Ways To Be Wicked" — which have already been released:

1. "Chillin' Like A Villain"

Performed by: Sofia Carson, Cameron Boyce, Booboo Stewart, and Mitchell Hope.
Performed by: Sofia Carson, Cameron Boyce, Booboo Stewart, and Mitchell Hope.

2. "Space Between"

Performed by: Dove Cameron and Sofia Carson.
Performed by: Dove Cameron and Sofia Carson.

3. "It's Goin' Down"

Performed by: Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Cameron Boyce, Booboo Stewart, China Anne McClain, Mitchell Hope, Thomas Doherty, and Dylan Playfair.
Performed by: Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Cameron Boyce, Booboo Stewart, China Anne McClain, Mitchell Hope, Thomas Doherty, and Dylan Playfair.

4. "You and Me"

Performed by: Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Cameron Boyce, Booboo Stewart, Mitchell Hope, and Jeff Lewis.
Performed by: Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Cameron Boyce, Booboo Stewart, Mitchell Hope, and Jeff Lewis.

5. "Ways to be Wicked"

Performed by: Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Cameron Boyce, and Booboo Stewart.
Performed by: Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Cameron Boyce, and Booboo Stewart.

6. "What's My Name"

Performed by: China Anne McClain, Thomas Doherty, and Dylan Playfair.
Performed by: China Anne McClain, Thomas Doherty, and Dylan Playfair.

Disney Channel Original Movie Descendants 2 debuts Friday, July 21 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on six networks: ABC, Disney Channel, Disney XD, Freeform, Lifetime, and Lifetime Movies.

But, if you can't wait until then, a special Descendants 2 listening party with the entire soundtrack will air Thursday, July 20 at 5:00 p.m. PT/8:00 p.m. ET on Radio Disney and the Radio Disney app.

CORRECTION

China Anne McClain sings "What's My Name." An earlier version of this post misstated the title of the song.

