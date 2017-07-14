OK, so you know how in 2015 we met the spawn of a bunch of Disney villains (and non-villains)?
And you know how on Friday, July 21 Disney is ~finally~ gracing us with Descendants 2?
Well, in honor of the soon-to-be premiere of the newest DCOM, BuzzFeed can exclusively reveal a sneak peek of four — yes, FOUR — new songs.
Here's a look at every single song in the movie, including the two songs — "What's My Name" and "Ways To Be Wicked" — which have already been released:
1. "Chillin' Like A Villain"
2. "Space Between"
3. "It's Goin' Down"
4. "You and Me"
5. "Ways to be Wicked"
6. "What's My Name"
-
Which new song are you ~the most~ excited for?"Chillin' Like A Villain""It's Goin' Down""Space Between""You and Me"
Here’s The First Look At Every Song From Disney’s “Descendants 2” And OMG, Yes Please
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Which new song are you ~the most~ excited for?
-
vote votes"Chillin' Like A Villain"
-
vote votes"It's Goin' Down"
-
vote votes"Space Between"
-
vote votes"You and Me"
Disney Channel Original Movie Descendants 2 debuts Friday, July 21 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on six networks: ABC, Disney Channel, Disney XD, Freeform, Lifetime, and Lifetime Movies.
But, if you can't wait until then, a special Descendants 2 listening party with the entire soundtrack will air Thursday, July 20 at 5:00 p.m. PT/8:00 p.m. ET on Radio Disney and the Radio Disney app.
CORRECTION
China Anne McClain sings "What's My Name." An earlier version of this post misstated the title of the song.