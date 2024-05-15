    Bartenders, What Are The Red Flags You Should Keep An Eye Out For When Trying A New Bar Or Restaurant?

    We need to know the bar red flags we should be looking for.

    Casey Rackham
    by Casey Rackham

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Bartender pouring a drink at a bar
    David Fuentes Prieto / Getty Images

    afro latin woman preparing cocktails behind a bar, front view

    Unfortunately, not all bars are created equally. Some have perfect ambiance, some have the best martini you've ever had, some are shitty but in a perfect way...and then others are just plain shitty.

    FX / Via giphy.com

    So, bartenders, we want to know what red flags customers should look out for when trying a new bar or restaurant. What are the signs that a bar might not be up to standards?

    FOX / Via giphy.com

    Maybe you're a seasoned bartender who always notices when a bar uses cocktail mixes instead of fresh juices...

    Close-up of a margarita glass with a lime wedge and salted rim
    ~usergi15966731 / Getty Images

    Maybe you know a bar isn't going to live up to your expectations once you notice all the bottles on the shelves are dusty...

    Bottom view of two hanging microphones against a blurred background
    Stefano Madrigali / Getty Images

    Or maybe you simply refuse to go to a bar where the bartenders don't give a cocktail a good shake or where they don't have any bitters.

    Bartender shaking a cocktail mixer behind a bar
    Yagi Studio / Getty Images

    Whatever the red flag is, we want to know it! Leave your comment below or, if you prefer to stay anonymous, feel free to use this Google form. Your response could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.