Unfortunately, not all bars are created equally. Some have perfect ambiance, some have the best martini you've ever had, some are shitty but in a perfect way...and then others are just plain shitty.
So, bartenders, we want to know what red flags customers should look out for when trying a new bar or restaurant. What are the signs that a bar might not be up to standards?
Maybe you're a seasoned bartender who always notices when a bar uses cocktail mixes instead of fresh juices...
Maybe you know a bar isn't going to live up to your expectations once you notice all the bottles on the shelves are dusty...
Or maybe you simply refuse to go to a bar where the bartenders don't give a cocktail a good shake or where they don't have any bitters.
Whatever the red flag is, we want to know it!