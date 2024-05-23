Bartenders Are Revealing The Red Flags You Should Keep An Eye Out For When Trying A New Establishment

11. "Any bars with incredibly large/deep ice tubs. If you're going to have ice in your drink, ask when it was last emptied and cleaned. Deep tubs aren't normally emptied in a busy bar; they'll just have more ice dumped on top."

"Trouble is, if the tub isn't clean, then bacteria (most notably E. coli) can be present at the bottom. It looks like black or very dark green spots. It's pretty easy to spot against the white inner lining of the tub.

I worked in two large nightclubs, and it was never cleaned during a normal shutdown at the end of the night, because they're so large. I assume that it would normally be done during a deep clean, but that depends on the venue.

I don't have ice in my drinks for that exact reason."

—JamesLoker