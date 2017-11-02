 back to top
News Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down
Trending
TVAndMovies

A DMV Employee Dressed Up As Flash From "Zootopia," And I've Honestly Never Been This Happy

Flash Flash Hundred Yard Dash, at your service.

Posted on
Casey Rackham
Casey Rackham
BuzzFeed Staff

Everyone, listen up! The internet has found the person who has single-handedly won at life: this DMV employee.

Paolo Ramos/Jeff Dinter / Via imgur.com

YES, SOMEONE WITH THE BEST SENSE OF HUMOR EVER DRESSED UP LIKE FLASH FLASH HUNDRED YARD DASH, AKA THE DMV EMPLOYEE FROM ZOOTOPIA, FOR HALLOWEEN.

You know, just one of the best characters from the Disney film. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Disney

You know, just one of the best characters from the Disney film.

Paolo Ramos, a resident of San Diego, told BuzzFeed he posted a photo of "Flash" to Reddit after his friend, Jeff Dinter, took the photo while at the Clairemont DMV in Southern California.

Paolo Ramos/Jeff Dinter / Via reddit.com, Disney

According to Ramos, the DMV employee was taking appointment check-ins when his friend got there the morning of Oct. 31.

He was doing his job. And that was it. [Doing] exactly that made it funny. The DMVs are notorious for being slow. So whether it was on purpose or on accident, he didn't have to do much to be hilarious. ... Whoever the employee is, we would like to thank him for making us laugh. Kudos all around.

And, seemingly, Ramos's friend wasn't the only person who noticed Flash at the DMV. A different photo of the employee also popped up in a now viral tweet.

And costume of the year goes to
B G L 🍌 T G R @BagelTiger

And costume of the year goes to

Reply Retweet Favorite

Basically, the only possible thing that could have made this better is if someone had also dressed up like Priscilla.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Disney

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
ADVERTISEMENT

Connect With TVAndMovies

ADVERTISEMENT

Every. Tasty. Video. EVER. The new Tasty app is here!

Dismiss