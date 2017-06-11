Here's How I Actually Became A Morning Workout Person

Kneeland suggested I start by shifting my mindset to focus on just getting in those five workouts a week, and less on comparing my new morning workouts to my typical evening workouts. "Get something rather than nothing, and let all that be enough," she said. "Then see if you can get that to be consistent enough, and learn how to push yourself later."

Obviously these new morning workouts wouldn't compare to my evening ones, typically fueled by food, caffeine, and stress. The first step would be transitioning my workout schedule; the next step would be making those workouts really count.

With that advice, I started off the challenge with my alarm set for 6:45 (an hour and 15 minutes earlier than usual). It eased the transition, but I felt incredibly rushed — both at the gym and when I was getting ready for work. Some workouts felt good, and others felt pretty half-assed. Regardless, I did it, which was goal number one.

The second week I set my alarm for 6:30 and it somehow didn't feel as hellish as I thought it would. Having an extra 15 minutes to play with was a game changer; my workouts felt better and less like a race against the clock, and I still had time to make breakfast and get ready for work without being late.