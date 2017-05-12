"One of the more common things people don't take good advantage of are a lot of nasal steroids over the counter," says Parikh. "They're very safe." This includes products like Flonase, Nasacort, and Rhinocort. These are not the same as nose sprays like Afrin, which we'll get to in bit.

You can use nasal steroids along with an antihistamine tablet to treat nasal congestion, a runny nose, and itchy/watery eyes. Unlike the tablets, these can take up to a week to be effective, so you should start taking them before your symptoms get too bad. There are a few different formulations (some are more of a light mist, while others are more of a squirt of liquid), so you might need to try a few to see what works best.

"What the nasal steroids do are decrease a lot of the inflammation and decrease the allergic mediators coming from mast cells," Hartog says. They can also help with a sore throat caused by postnasal drip (when a buildup of mucus keeps draining down the back of your throat).