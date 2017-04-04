You know that Kegels are good for you, but now there are little Bluetooth-enabled devices that help your vagina stick to her strict workout regimen.
The claim: That products like Elvie and PeriCoach help you strengthen your pelvic floor muscles, reduce bladder leakage, increase core strength, and increase sexual satisfaction.
Gynos say: While they're definitely more expensive than doing Kegels solo, if it helps you, why not? "In a perfect world, every woman could have a pelvic floor physical therapist," says Streicher. "I look at these Bluetooth devices as being the next good option for women to do." Research shows that Kegels do help improve the strength of your pelvic floor (which, in turn, could help with incontinence and sexual functioning), but most people aren't doing them properly or consistently enough.
Gunter compares it to splurging on a fancy gym membership to use the treadmills instead of running outside for free. If you and your doctor agree that you should be doing Kegels regularly and this is the only thing that will get you to do it, go for it.
A cheaper alternative: Just ask your gyno to evaluate your Kegels at your next appointment. "I can teach someone to do Kegels during a pelvic exam," says Minkin.