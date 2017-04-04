According to Khloe Kardashian, her sisters can't stop talking about vagina lasers that "tighten." It's not clear which lasers they're referring to, but there are some procedures associated with these claims, like ThermiVa, which uses radiofrequency to heat the genital tissue to stimulate collagen production (though it's not *technically* a laser).

The claim: Encourages collagen production for tightening of the vaginal opening or labia; increased libido and sexual satisfaction, decreased vaginal dryness, and better bladder control.

Gynos say: There are no scientific studies proving that radiofrequency devices have these benefits, according to Streicher (she does however use a CO2 laser in her office, which has been shown to decrease vaginal dryness as a result of menopause or chemotherapy).

But keep in mind that you probably don't need any vaginal "tightening," especially if you've never given birth vaginally. "We don't have any long term data on these things, so use at your own peril," says Gunter. That said, if you are interested in a vaginal procedure like this, the experts suggest only going to a reputable, licensed gynecologist (rather than a spa or even a plastic surgeon or dermatologist). "Because even in the best hands you can have surgical complications," says Minkin.