All of the women took a pill — either birth control pills with ethinylestradiol (a form of estrogen) and levonorgestrel (a form of progestin) or a placebo — every day for 21 days, followed by a break for 7 days. They did this for three months.

Not even the researchers knew which participants were assigned to which group, making this a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study (which is a pretty big deal in the world of birth control research).

All the women were between the ages of 18-35 and were screened for certain health conditions before being included in the study. None of the women were using hormonal birth control at the start of the study, though some of them had used it in the past. And they were instructed to use non-hormonal birth control throughout the study (like condoms), since they wouldn't know if they were getting the birth control or the placebo.