And not even a sneeze that you sneezed, but a sneeze you witnessed on the train.

3. Here’s the thing: You probably don’t need antibiotics for a sneeze. And you really don’t need antibiotics just for being exposed to someone who sneezes.

@capsulecares You DON'T take antibiotics for a virus! — Lisa (@lchamoff)

Antibiotics, also known as antimicrobial drugs, are used to fight infections caused by bacteria — like strep throat, gonorrhea, or a urinary tract infection.

They don’t, however, help treat viruses, like the common cold, the flu, most sinus infections, and most chest colds (like bronchitis).

Obviously a sneeze can be a symptom of lots of different things, but it’s not usually a sign of a bacterial infection. Most of the time, a sneeze is a symptom of allergies or a cold or flu.

