Fruity, refreshing cocktails are what summer is about.
1. Make a boozy watermelon slushie IN a watermelon.
2. Puree some pineapple, then add plenty of rum.
3. Make bourbon-soaked cherries to garnish your drinks (or to snack on straight from the jar).
4. Make an adult fruit cup with some rum (or whatever you prefer) and a heaping jar of fruit.
5. Combine champagne and strawberries for these boozy ice pops.
6. Or just drench your usual fruit salad in booze.
7. Combine peaches, pineapple, and vodka in a blender for these boozy fruit smoothies.
8. Make this ridiculously easy tequila-soaked watermelon.
9. If you happen to have an ice cream maker, try this sangria sorbet that's packed with fruit.
10. Make a batch of popsicles with tequila and pineapple.
11. Or make popsicles with peaches, strawberries, and vodka if that's more your thing.
12. Make a jug of strawberry basil-infused vodka.
13. Soak watermelon cubes in beer and serve them up on a platter.
14. Mix up a spicy, sweet concoction with pineapple, vodka, and red pepper flakes.
15. Or just make a ton of sangria and call it a day.
Editors note: Drink responsibly, people.
