But anyone who's ever downed five frozen margaritas at the pool can tell you that all those sugary mixers will leave you in a world of pain later. So if you want to drink festively this summer, consider sweetening your alcohol with straight-up fruit instead.

Now, we're not saying that adding a heaping pile of fruit to your cocktail is healthy. Nor will it magically prevent a hangover. But if you're looking for ways to naturally sweeten your alcoholic beverages — or just looking for ways to feel smug about your fruit intake while you get buzzed — we can help with that.

By the way, some of the recipes below call for simple syrup (sugar + hot water) or other fruit juices, so feel free to skip those if you're trying to cut down on your sugar intake.