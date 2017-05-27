Sections

Health

15 Tipsy Fruit Recipes That Are Almost Kind Of Healthy

Fresh fruit is nature's mixer.

Posted on
Casey Gueren
Casey Gueren
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Fruity, refreshing cocktails are what summer is about.

But anyone who's ever downed five frozen margaritas at the pool can tell you that all those sugary mixers will leave you in a world of pain later. So if you want to drink festively this summer, consider sweetening your alcohol with straight-up fruit instead. Now, we're not saying that adding a heaping pile of fruit to your cocktail is healthy. Nor will it magically prevent a hangover. But if you're looking for ways to naturally sweeten your alcoholic beverages — or just looking for ways to feel smug about your fruit intake while you get buzzed — we can help with that. By the way, some of the recipes below call for simple syrup (sugar + hot water) or other fruit juices, so feel free to skip those if you're trying to cut down on your sugar intake. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
youtube.com

1. Make a boozy watermelon slushie IN a watermelon.

All you need is a melon, some alcohol, a knife, and a hand mixer. Get the recipe here.
John Gara / Via buzzfeed.com

All you need is a melon, some alcohol, a knife, and a hand mixer.

Get the recipe here.

2. Puree some pineapple, then add plenty of rum.

Just remove the middle of the pineapple, puree it up, and combine with light and dark rum (plus some orange juice if you'd like it sweeter). Then dump it all back into your pineapple chalice. Congrats, you win summer. Get the recipe here.
Eden Passante / Via sugarandcharm.com

Just remove the middle of the pineapple, puree it up, and combine with light and dark rum (plus some orange juice if you'd like it sweeter). Then dump it all back into your pineapple chalice. Congrats, you win summer.

Get the recipe here.

3. Make bourbon-soaked cherries to garnish your drinks (or to snack on straight from the jar).

Where has this been all my life? Get the recipe here.
Ali Ebright / Via gimmesomeoven.com

Where has this been all my life?

Get the recipe here.

4. Make an adult fruit cup with some rum (or whatever you prefer) and a heaping jar of fruit.

Why they don't just serve this delicacy at beach bars is beyond me. Get the recipe here.
Trisha / Via momdot.com

Why they don't just serve this delicacy at beach bars is beyond me.

Get the recipe here.

5. Combine champagne and strawberries for these boozy ice pops.

That's literally all you need — plus a popsicle tray. Get the instructions here.
Lauren Zaser / Via buzzfeed.com

That's literally all you need — plus a popsicle tray.

Get the instructions here.

6. Or just drench your usual fruit salad in booze.

Because summer. Get the recipe here.
Aubrey Cota / Via realhousemoms.com

Because summer.

Get the recipe here.

7. Combine peaches, pineapple, and vodka in a blender for these boozy fruit smoothies.

And then immediately regret not adding vodka to all your smoothies in the past. Get the recipe here.
Tori / Via thoughtfullysimple.com

And then immediately regret not adding vodka to all your smoothies in the past.

Get the recipe here.

8. Make this ridiculously easy tequila-soaked watermelon.

Think of it as a margarita on a stick. Get the recipe here.
Natalie Migliarini / Via beautifulbooze.com

Think of it as a margarita on a stick.

Get the recipe here.

9. If you happen to have an ice cream maker, try this sangria sorbet that's packed with fruit.

Rasberries, blueberries, strawberries, tangerines...and wine, of course. Heads up: this one is a bit advanced (you'll need an ice cream maker, a stovetop, and some patience) but seems very, very worth the effort. Get the recipe here.
Morgan Eisenberg / Via hostthetoast.com

Rasberries, blueberries, strawberries, tangerines...and wine, of course. Heads up: this one is a bit advanced (you'll need an ice cream maker, a stovetop, and some patience) but seems very, very worth the effort.

Get the recipe here.

10. Make a batch of popsicles with tequila and pineapple.

It's only four ingredients; you can handle this. Get the recipe here.
Matt Robinson / Via realfoodbydad.com

It's only four ingredients; you can handle this.

Get the recipe here.

11. Or make popsicles with peaches, strawberries, and vodka if that's more your thing.

Honestly, how could it not be your thing? Get the recipe here.
Tracy Shutterbean / Via shutterbean.com

Honestly, how could it not be your thing?

Get the recipe here.

12. Make a jug of strawberry basil-infused vodka.

You should ideally let this soak for three days. But who are we to tell you how to live your life? Get the recipe here.
Rebecca Lindamood / Via foodiewithfamily.com

You should ideally let this soak for three days. But who are we to tell you how to live your life?

Get the recipe here.

13. Soak watermelon cubes in beer and serve them up on a platter.

The best part of this might be experimenting with all different kinds of beers. Get the recipe here.
Jackie Dodd / Via thebeeroness.com

The best part of this might be experimenting with all different kinds of beers.

Get the recipe here.

14. Mix up a spicy, sweet concoction with pineapple, vodka, and red pepper flakes.

Not for the faint of heart obviously. Get the recipe here.
Taylor / Via taylortakesataste.com

Not for the faint of heart obviously.

Get the recipe here.

15. Or just make a ton of sangria and call it a day.

Fruit + alcohol made from fruit? What could go wrong? Get the recipes here.
BuzzFeed Tasty / Via buzzfeed.com

Fruit + alcohol made from fruit? What could go wrong?

Get the recipes here.

Editors note: Drink responsibly, people.

Casey Gueren is a senior health editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Casey Gueren at casey.gueren@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

