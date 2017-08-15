Uber Is Also Willing To Ban White Supremacists

Tim Gionet, left, and James Allsup, right, after their Uber driver kicked them out of her car outside the Washington Monument in Washington DC on Friday evening.

Uber permanently banned white supremacist James Allsup from its ride-hail platform on Saturday after an Uber driver in Washington DC kicked him and alt-right leader Tim Gionet, better known as Baked Alaska on Twitter, out of their ride for allegedly making racist remarks. The decision makes Uber one of a handful of tech companies that denied service to groups or individuals associated with the violent white supremacist rally that took place in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday.

"Drivers always have the right to refuse service to riders who are disrespectful or make them feel unsafe, as the driver in this case rightly did,” Uber said in a statement to BuzzFeed News. “We’ve reached out to the driver to make sure she’s okay, and express our support for her and how she handled this situation. The rider has been permanently removed from our platform."

According to Uber, Allsup and Gionet were riding past the African American Museum in DC on Friday evening when their comments finally made their driver, an unidentified African-American woman, uncomfortable enough that she ended the ride and told the pair to leave. Gionet posted a video to Twitter in which he repeatedly asks the driver, “why are we racist?” The video ends shortly after the driver pulls away, leaving them standing beside the Washington Monument.

The exchange took place one day before the white supremacist group Unite the Right hosted a rally at the University of Virginia campus in Charlottesville, Virginia on August 12. The rally turned violent, leaving one anti-racist protester dead and 19 others injured. Both Gionet and Allsup were reportedly scheduled to speak at the event, which Allsup later said he only attended in a media capacity. Neither immediately responded to a request for comment from BuzzFeed News. Allsup has since resigned his position as president of the College Republicans at Washington State University.

"The events surrounding the white supremacist rally in the City of Charlottesville are deeply disturbing and tragic,” said Uber in a statement. “We stand against this hate, violence, and discrimination.”

After talking with Gionet and Allsup’s Uber driver on Saturday morning, Uber decided to permanently ban Allsup, who tweeted about it Saturday afternoon. Uber said while it did initially issue Allsup an automatic refund after he filed a complaint, the driver was paid in full for the ride.

Meanwhile, also on Saturday, the company shared the following note with drivers in the Charlottesville area, warning them that a State of Emergency had been declared following violent clashes, and reminding them of their “right to feel safe and respected when you use our platform.”