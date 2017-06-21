Uber CEO Travis Kalanick Just Resigned

Uber's Travis Kalanick has resigned as chief executive, the company confirmed late Tuesday.



Kalanick has faced months of scrutiny following allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination from an employee that led to an internal investigation into workplace culture at the company, as well as the termination of twenty executives.

Last week, Kalanick, who recently suffered a personal tragedy when his mother died in a tragic boating accident, announced he would be taking a leave of absence from his role as CEO of Uber.



But Tuesday, Kalanick said he would be resigning as as CEO, heeding a letter from top investors demanding an immediate change in leadership, according to the New York Times. In a statement to the Times, Uber's board said Kalanick would remain on the company's board.

"This is a bold decision and a sign of his devotion and love for Uber," the statement said. "By stepping away, he's taking the time to heal from his personal tragedy while giving the company room to fully embrace this new chapter in Uber's history."

The decision comes as Uber struggles to move past a series of damaging scandals and persistent questions about the company's leadership and workplace culture. Earlier this year, a former Uber engineer, Susan Fowler, published a viral blog post about her experience at the company, including details of sexual harassment and discrimination. Other employees echoed her concern, prompting both an internal investigation into Uber's company culture, as well as an external probe into how the startup could improve life for its employees led by former Attorney General Eric Holder.

But as of last week some employees who spoke with BuzzFeed News felt the focus on culture shit came too late, and weren't optimistic about the potential for change at the company.

In a statement to the New York Times Tuesday, Kalanick said that he loves “Uber more than anything in the world and at this difficult moment in my personal life I have accepted the investors request to step aside so that Uber can go back to building rather than be distracted with another fight.”



In addition to internal issues, Uber has faced external charges this year as well. The startup is currently being sued by rival Waymo, a subsidiary of Google, for allegedly stealing its self-driving technology. Former Uber employee Anthony Levandowski, who previously worked on autonomous driving technology at Waymo, has hired both civil and criminal defense lawyers to defend against allegations that he wrongfully downloaded more than 14,000 documents from his former employer. Levandowski is not named as a defendant in the suit.

Meanwhile, Uber is also the subject of a federal probe over its use of software geofencing to avoid regulatory oversight, and recently agreed to pay back New York City drivers millions of dollars due a mistake it made in calculating state taxes.