Tesla Is Laying Off 9% Of Its Employees

Tesla is laying off 9% of its total staff across the company. The layoffs are limited largely to salaried employees, and won't impact production rates of the Tesla Model 3, the company said.

In an email to staff on Tuesday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the cuts were driven by “the need to reduce costs and become profitable.” In the email, Musk acknowledged that “Tesla has never made an annual profit in the almost 15 years since we have existed.”

"Tesla has grown and evolved rapidly over the past several years, which has resulted in some duplication of roles and some job functions that, while they made sense in the past, are difficult to justify today," Musk wrote.



Decisions of which employees to let go were determined "by evaluating the criticality of each position, whether certain jobs could be done more efficiently and productively, and by assessing the specific skills and abilities of each individual in the company."

Tesla previously laid off a large number of employees in October 2017, which the company said at the time were related to performance issues.

Some of those employees have accused the company of wrongfully terminating them because of their involvement in an ongoing labor organizing campaign at Tesla's Fremont, California, car factory. Tesla is currently facing those and other charges of unfair labor practices in a trial in front of the National Labor Relations Board.

Here's the full email Musk wrote to staff on Tuesday:

From: Elon Musk

To: Everybody

Subject: Reorg Update