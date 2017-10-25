Patreon Updated Its Rules On Adult Content, And NSFW Content Creators Are Worried

After the crowdfunding platform Patreon announced changes to its rules about adult content on its site, creators are airing their frustrations and concerns in an open letter that’s already collected more than 800 signatures.



Patreon updated its Terms of Service last week, explicitly prohibiting the sale of pornographic material or sexual services, and telling creators, “You can’t use Patreon to raise funds in order to produce pornographic material such as maintaining a website, funding the production of movies, or providing a private webcam session.”

In an email to adult content creators sent Wednesday afternoon, Patreon CEO Jack Conte said that the new language simply clarified its existing policy on pornography. “We did update four (and only four) areas of our actual content policy: incest, bestiality, sexual depiction of minors, and suggestive sexual violence. If you're just reading the headlines, you’ll be under the impression that we’re ‘cracking down on adult content.’ Again, this is not what’s actually happening,” he wrote.

But some content creators say the move is a crackdown on creators who offer patrons access to content like erotic films, nude photos, private Snapchat feeds, and video chat sessions in exchange for monthly fees.

In a response to Conte's email sent to reporters, the authors of the open letter say they're disappointed in Conte's response, which they say essentially means "sex workers unable to change or censor their work to fit new requirements should lose their income and that legal expressions of sexual creativity do not have a home on their platform."

"[Conte] both moves to come out strongly against specific forms of expression, such as “real people engaging in sexual acts”, while going on at length about how good a home Patreon is to creators," the statement reads.

Patreon has a reputation for having long been a digital haven of sorts for creative types who operate in the gray area between sex work and artistic production. As the open letter points out, Patreon pushed back when payment processors like PayPal tried to ban adult content creators on the platform from using their services. For these reasons and others, adult content creators believed the platform was supportive of their work.

Patreon has experienced enormous growth from 2016 to 2017, doubling the number of patrons and creators on the site, according to a May press release. Last month, the site raised $60 million in a Series C funding round, landing it a valuation of $450 million. But that rapid expansion hasn’t been without controversy. Some of Patreon’s most popular creators are products of the current political moment (think dirtbag leftist podcast Chapo Trap House), and the site has banned creators on both the right and the left for violating its terms (in the former case, for seeking funds for a project that could lead to loss of life, in the latter case, for doxxing and publishing instructions on how to sabotage a railroad.) Like other tech platforms, Patreon has struggled to clearly delineate how it made those decisions.

Now, it seems the company is having a similar problem communicating its policies around what counts as pornography, and what doesn’t, causing frustration and financial concerns for some of its 50,000 creators.

“My personal belief is that online content policy is in its infancy right now – most of tech doesn’t do content policy well,” Conte wrote in his email to creators. “In fact, I think tech on the whole under-invests in content policy.”

The creators who composed the open letter to Patreon had emphasized that communication around these issues has been poor. “We’re deeply disappointed in your handling of clarity with regards to adult content on your platform, and the mixed messages we have been receiving,” the open letter reads. “Not only that, the most vulnerable among us – disproportionately queer, trans, disabled, people of color and those whose first language is not English – are literally scared for our lives.”

The letter goes on to say that adult content creators “have been courted by [Patreon], worked closely with [Patreon] on promotion, creation, and even website features,” and as a result are confused about why the terms are changing.

Patreon CEO Jack Conte first acknowledged the letter with a tweet on Tuesday evening.