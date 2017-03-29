Lyft Is Launching A Commuter Shuttle Service

Lyft, your "woke" ride-hailing option, has started testing a shuttle service in San Francisco and Chicago.

Available only during commute hours (6:30 to 10 a.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. on weekdays), Lyft says its Shuttle cars will cost a fixed price that won't be subject to surge pricing during high-demand commuting hours. Lyft says the cost of a Shuttle ride will vary depending on the length of the trip; a screenshot the company shared with BuzzFeed News suggests a benchmark price for a Shuttle ride is $3.50.

Lyft says Shuttle is an extension of its Line service, a cheap and popular carpool feature that is competitive with Uber Pool. "Lyft Line is the future of rideshare, and we often test new features that we believe will have positive impact on our passengers' transportation options," the company statement reads.

A Lyft spokesperson said drivers will earn the same amount driving Shuttle as they do driving Lyft Line.

To book a shuttle ride, passengers type in their destination, get matched with a Lyft shuttle route, and walk to the pick up spot. Commuters trying to make the morning meeting can expect Shuttle to estimate how long it will take to walk to the pickup spot, how long the drive will be, and how long it will take to walk from the drop off point to the final destination.