Here's The Video Of A Self-Driving Uber's Fatal Collision With A Pedestrian

The video shows interior and exterior views of the vehicle in the moments leading up to the crash that killed a pedestrian, but does not include the collision itself "due to the graphic nature of the impact," said Tempe Detective Liliana Duran in an email statement.

The Tempe police have released video footage of Sunday's fatal crash between an autonomous Uber vehicle and a woman walking a bicycle in Tempe, Arizona.

The pedestrian, 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg, was crossing the street outside of the crosswalk when she was hit. She was transported to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries, according to police. It was the first reported death caused by an autonomous vehicle.



The vehicle's operator was Rafaela Vasquez, a 44-year-old Uber employee who the company said had undergone training and passed a company background check. The vehicle was moving 40 mph at the time of impact and police said neither woman was impaired.



In the video, Vasquez appears to be looking down rather than at the road.

Police said investigations by the National Transportation Safety Board and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began Tuesday.

"Tempe Police Vehicular Crimes Unit is actively investigating the details of this incident. We will provide updated information regarding the investigation once it is available," police said.

In a statement, Uber wrote, “The video is disturbing and heartbreaking to watch, and our thoughts continue to be with Elaine’s loved ones. Our cars remain grounded, and we’re assisting local, state and federal authorities in any way we can.”



BuzzFeed News could not reach Vasquez for comment. The Tempe Police didn’t immediately respond to questions from BuzzFeed News regarding the video.