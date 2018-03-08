 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty As/Is
More Caret down
Tech

Elon Musk Wants Trump's Help On Car Trade With China

Tesla CEO Elon Musk weighs in on trade with China in a series of tweets to President Trump.

Posted on
Caroline O'Donovan
Caroline O'Donovan
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Patricia De Melo Moreira / AFP / Getty Images

As President Trump's planned tariffs threaten to start a trade war, Elon Musk is asking the president to help him out on car trade rules with China.

Trump tweeted about trade negotiations with China yesterday, and the Tesla CEO on Thursday responded by asking for "equal & fair rules for cars" between China and the US.

@realDonaldTrump Do you think the US &amp; China should have equal &amp; fair rules for cars? Meaning, same import duties, ownership constraints &amp; other factors.
Elon Musk @elonmusk

@realDonaldTrump Do you think the US &amp; China should have equal &amp; fair rules for cars? Meaning, same import duties, ownership constraints &amp; other factors.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"An American car going to China pays 25% import duty, but a Chinese car coming to the US only pays 2.5%, a tenfold difference," Musk tweeted. "Also, no US auto company is allowed to own even 50% of their own factory in China, but there are five 100% China-owned EV auto companies in the US."

He went on, "I am against import duties in general, but the current rules make things very difficult. It’s like competing in an Olympic race wearing lead shoes."

A spokesperson for Tesla declined to comment on this story.

In further tweets, Musk said he had asked President Obama for similar help, but didn't get anywhere.

@realDonaldTrump We raised this with the prior administration and nothing happened. Just want a fair outcome, ideally where tariffs/rules are equally moderate. Nothing more. Hope this does not seem unreasonable.
Elon Musk @elonmusk

@realDonaldTrump We raised this with the prior administration and nothing happened. Just want a fair outcome, ideally where tariffs/rules are equally moderate. Nothing more. Hope this does not seem unreasonable.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

Trump is apparently a big fan of Musk's private space exploration company, SpaceX. “I don’t know if you saw last with Elon with the rocket boosters where they’re coming back down,” Trump says in a video published by CNBC. “To me, that was more amazing than watching the rocket go up because I’ve never seen that before.”

Congratulations @ElonMusk and @SpaceX on the successful #FalconHeavy launch. This achievement, along with @NASA’s commercial and international partners, continues to show American ingenuity at its best! https://t.co/eZfLSpyJPK
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Congratulations @ElonMusk and @SpaceX on the successful #FalconHeavy launch. This achievement, along with @NASA’s commercial and international partners, continues to show American ingenuity at its best! https://t.co/eZfLSpyJPK

Reply Retweet Favorite

It's unclear how much President Trump's planned steel and aluminum tariffs could impact Tesla's business. Tesla's Model S, Model X, and Model 3 are all made with aluminum and steel, but where Tesla sources these materials is unknown.

Trump Says He’s Up For A Trade War. So Are America’s Allies.

At Tesla’s Factory, Building The Car Of The Future Has Painful And Permanent Consequences For Some Workers


Caroline O'Donovan is a senior technology reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.

Contact Caroline O'Donovan at caroline.odonovan@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With Tech

Subscribe to our RSS feed
Advertisement