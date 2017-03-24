Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. LGBT
  13. Life
  14. Music
  15. Nifty
  16. Parents
  17. Podcasts
  18. Politics
  19. Puzzles
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. Weekend
  30. World
Tech

On-Demand Delivery Startup Postmates Laid Off Multiple People Today

Postmates let go of people holding community manager positions in cities across the country today, part of a "redefinition" it says is aimed at "growth and efficiency."

Posted on
Caroline O'Donovan
Caroline O'Donovan
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Michael Nagle / Getty Images

Postmates, an on-demand delivery startup, laid off multiple people holding "community manager" titles in cities across the US today, BuzzFeed News has learned.

A source close to the company told BuzzFeed News that about 30 people lost their jobs.

In an emailed statement, senior vice president of operations Russell Cook said he was "thankful" for their "hard work."

"To fuel our continued growth and efficiency, we have redefined the roles of our local teams and operations," the statement says. "While we’re hiring for positions across the markets in which we operate, part of this redefinition includes the difficult decision to phase out our community manager position."

Indeed, Postmates' website currently lists over a dozen open positions in operations, including a general managers for regions including Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, and San Francisco. Last June, Postmates replaced a handful of city level manager positions with remote positions, but stressed that, at the time, "there have been no structural layoffs or cost cuttings whatsoever."

Postmates says it employs 500 people nationwide, and is currently hiring for a variety of positions. Over the past year, the company says it's consolidated its support center that serves both customers and its fleet of delivery workers into a central office in Nashville, TN.

Competition has been heating up in food delivery as of late. Instacart recently raised $400 million in venture capital.

Caroline O'Donovan is a senior technology reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.

Contact Caroline O'Donovan at caroline.odonovan@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted by

Connect With Tech

Subscribe to our RSS feed