An Uber Board Member Made A Sexist Joke At A Staff Meeting About Resolving Sexism At The Company

Uber board member David Bonderman took the opportunity at an all-hands meeting held to discuss an investigation into reports of sexual harassment and discrimination at Uber to joke about how women talk too much.

Out of eight individuals, just two of Uber's board members — Arianna Huffington and Wan Ling Martello — are female. Martello was brought on earlier this week, a fact which Huffington pointed to as a sign of improvement.

"We have been joined on the board by an incredible leader who also happens to be a woman," Huffington said in front of an audience of most of Uber's staff. "There’s a lot of data that shows that when there is one woman on the board it’s much more likely that there will be a second woman.”



That's when Bonderman cut in, saying, "Actually what it shows is that it’s much more likely to be more talking."