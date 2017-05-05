In the original Facebook post, the mother shared the photo with the caption "Mirena fail!" followed by her baby's weight and height, and a note that the "IUD was found behind the placenta." Given the last detail, the photo was most likely staged and the baby did not come out actually holding the mom's IUD.

However, the photo has already been shared thousands of times on Twitter, Instagram, and Reddit without the original source or any context — which has undoubtedly led to some confusion among people about the IUD and pregnancy.

BuzzFeed Health reached out to expert OB-GYN Dr. Jennifer Gunter, to find out more about getting pregnant with an IUD.