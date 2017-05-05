You might've seen that viral Facebook post — or meme — with a photo of a newborn baby holding the mom's IUD. The post has since been deleted, but it raised a lot of questions about how likely it is to get pregnant with an IUD and what you should do if it happens to you.
Yes, it can happen. It's very rare, but the failure rate of a hormonal IUD is about 0.2%.
"We don't know exactly why the IUD fails and some women still get pregnant," Gunter said, mainly because it hasn't been well studied.
If you do get pregnant with a hormonal IUD, there's a higher risk of ectopic pregnancy, infection, miscarriage, and premature delivery.
For these reasons, doctors will often recommend removing the IUD if the strings are still visible and long enough to pull out. If not, it may be too risky to take it out.
If the IUD is left in place during the pregnancy, the hormones probably won't harm the fetus.
All that being said, it's still super rare for this to happen.