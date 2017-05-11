Correct! Wrong! Smallpox has been eradicated.

In 1980, smallpox was officially declared eradicated, which refers to the complete and permanent reduction of the disease to zero cases, worldwide. The other diseases have been eliminated from many countries, such as polio, or diminished by vaccines — but there are still numerous cases in the world. Smallpox causes painful pox or lesions on the body, and 3 in 10 people died from it, while most others were left permanently scarred. It was one of the most devastating diseases known to mankind. The first documented outbreaks occurred in 6th century China and Japan — by the 18th century, smallpox was all across the globe. After the discovery of the smallpox vaccine in 1796, disease rates fell. Smallpox was pretty much eradicated in the Americas, Australia, and Europe by the 1950s, but still endemic to parts of Asia and Africa. So in 1966, WHO launched a global eradication program. It ended in 1980, three years after the last natural case, which was in Somalia.