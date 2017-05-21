The survey, conducted by the Water Quality and Health Council, found the following:

* 1 in 4 adults (25%) would swim within one hour of having diarrhea.

* Half of adults (52%) seldom or never shower before swimming in a pool.

* 3 in 5 adults (60%) admit to swallowing pool water while swimming.

Before we get into these findings, let's quickly talk about pool germs. When you get in a pool, everything on your body — sweat, dirt, oil, bodily fluids — ends up in the water, like a big bathtub. So yes, most pools are full of germs, and for the most part it's not a big deal. We don't live in a sterile world and most germs are harmless. Plus, we have chemicals like chlorine to keep pools clean.

However, there are bad germs that you do not want in a pool — these are pathogens, or any bacteria, virus, or other organism that causes infection or disease. These can get in the pool from our bodies or fecal matter and infect other swimmers, leading to outbreaks of waterborne diseases.