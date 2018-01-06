29 Things People Want You To Know About Their Stretch Marks

"They represent another part of myself that I’m 'supposed' to hate, but I refuse."

Stretch marks are indented streaks that can appear on the skin. They occur most often during periods of rapid growth, such as puberty or pregnancy, but anyone can get stretch marks, and for any number of reasons. They look different depending on your individual skin, how long you've had them, and where they are on your body. For most people, they become less noticeable over time. We recently asked the BuzzFeed Community to tell us what they want other people to know about their stretch marks. Here are some of their responses.

2. "Once upon a time I saw them as evil. I now see them as a symbol of courage and recovery from anorexia." My stretch marks are a reminder of my strength. During my recovery from anorexia, I gained weight and a few stretch marks on my thighs and around my bum. Once upon a time I saw them as evil, just another obstacle in the way of me achieving skinniness: I now see them as a symbol of courage and recovery from anorexia, and on my darkest days they remind me I am imperfectly perfect. —emmas4e10ef189 Share On email Share On email

4. "I was so sick from Crohn's disease that I only weighed 72 pounds. My stretch marks appeared when I started to get healthy again. I love them." When I was 12, I was diagnosed with Crohn's disease. I was so sick that I was 5'4" and only weighed 72 pounds. My stretch marks appeared when I started to get healthy again and gain weight fairly fast. I love them because they remind me daily of how strong I was and continue to be. —chloeeleanor1121 Share On email Share On email

7. "They just mean I’m a person, specifically, a person who grew fast." They just mean I’m a person, specifically, a person who grew fast. I hit puberty really late and when I did, my hips and thighs filled out very quickly and the stretch marks came immediately. Almost ten years later, I still look like I lost a lot of weight or was pregnant, but all it means is that I am a person. —jessebruso Share On email Share On email

9. "I'm a guy with stretch marks on my hips because I grew quickly. But I don't care. I'm still handsome." I'd guess that most people think stretch marks only happen to women, but I'm a guy with stretch marks on my hips. I'm too old to remember when it happened, but I've got them. I grew quickly after being short for most of my adolescence. But I don't care. I'm still handsome. —Simon Ritchie, Facebook Share On email Share On email

11. "They remind me that my body is impressive. I have pushed it to the limits, good and bad." I was severely anorexic 10 years ago. My organs started failing and my body hair was falling out. My family was very supportive and helped me recover really healthfully. I have stretch marks on my hips, thighs and breasts. They remind me that my body is impressive. It lifts tractor tires and runs half marathons. I have pushed it to the limits, good and bad. But I cherish my body, scars, stretch marks, body hair and all. —msbrandylochen Share On email Share On email

13. "My stretch marks come from when I was put on steroids to treat lupus, which caused weight gain. They mean I am stronger than anything life throws at me." My stretch marks come from a very difficult time in my life. A few years ago I was diagnosed with lupus and put on steroids to treat it. Steroids thin your skin and cause weight gain, which often leads to bad stretch marks. I fought hard for a few years, and finally got taken off of the steroids a few months back. To me, my stretch marks mean I am stronger than anything life throws at me, and that no matter how bad things may seem I can persevere. I am proud of my battle scars! —nathansgirl Share On email Share On email

14. "I just want to think of them as a regular body part like my ears or knees." Calling stretch marks “tiger stripes” or “battle scares” frustrates me just as much as people demonising them. I know some people need to think of them that way, but I wish we could all stop making them seem larger than life, either positively or negatively. I just want to think of them as a regular body part like my ears or my knees. I want them to become something so regular and boring we stop noticing at all. —tessinspace Share On email Share On email

16. "I feel like my marks make me look like a mermaid." I never noticed my stretch marks until I was 16 and my friends started commenting on theirs. After that, I remember looking at my hips in the mirror and thinking that my stretch marks looked like lightening bolts. I felt powerful and beautiful and I loved looking at them. They also looked like untouched pictures of celebrities in their underwear and it felt like I had a connection to some of those women. Now I feel like my marks make me look like a mermaid. You know how the surface of water moves and looks shiny? My hips look like that and I love it! —angelicac46b5ea3a6 Share On email Share On email

17. "To me, stretch marks symbolize growth — any type of growth." I have stretch marks on my thighs and I'm still considered small or skinny. To me, stretch marks symbolize growth — any type of growth — whether it's weight gain or just growth with age. They're nothing to be ashamed of even though they've been shoved into a negative stereotype. If you have stretch marks, know that it's not because you need to lose weight and don't shame yourself. Most people get them so you're not alone. —grayceeg Share On email Share On email

22. "They represent beauty to me. If I didn't have stretch marks, I wouldn't have this shape that I love so much." They represent beauty to me. I’m a thinner person with a large ass. When I went through puberty, my bum practically appeared overnight and so did a lot of stretch marks. All through high school and college, I tried every cream and serum. I was embarrassed to wear a bikini. Now I love them. I have a body shape that makes me feel confident. If I didn’t have stretch marks, I wouldn’t have this shape that I love so much. —ca1ta Share On email Share On email

24. "The marks are a reminder that I am a warrior and overcame something that could have killed me." I got them on my thighs, hips, calves and bum during my recovery from anorexia with bulimic tendencies. When I finally decided enough was enough and it was time to give my body permission to be what it was, I threw myself into my volleyball. My lower body grew quickly as I finally ate enough to sustain my body through the sport. At 28, and as a wife and stepmother, I still struggle, but not because I don't love my body. The marks are a reminder that I am a warrior and overcame something that could have killed me. —jap006 Share On email Share On email

25. "My body is a canvas and all these marks are beautiful colors that make my body unique." I never had perfect skin. I have scars on my body from when I was a child (I was a troublemaker) and I don’t regret any of them. I have moles and birthmarks all over my body that I inherited from my mom and from my dad. My stretch marks are just another masterpiece that has been added to my collection. My body is a canvas and all these marks are just beautiful colors that make my body so unique and I couldn’t be more grateful for them. —melaniesanchez38 Share On email Share On email

27. "My stretch marks are a constant reminder of how hard I've worked to get where I am now." My stretch marks represent a time in my life when I was at my lowest. They run down the side of my hips, all the way to my calves. I had fallen in to a deep depression and ended up gaining 80 pounds, which just added to my mental issues. I finally hit rock bottom and opted for the long, hard road back to sanity. Ever since that low moment, I gained an interest in physical health and personal fitness. I have become certified in PT and secured a culinary degree. I cooked for myself to lose the 80 pounds of body fat and have physically trained myself to gain lean muscle on top of that loss! These stretch marks represent a time in my life that I never want to go back to, and are a constant reminder of how hard I've worked to get where I am now. I would never want get rid of these bad boys. They are my motivation to never stop. —kylei481587296 Share On email Share On email

[Responses have been edited for length and clarity.]

