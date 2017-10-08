27 Simple Ways To Stop Your Thoughts From Spiraling

We all worry; it's a normal human reaction. But sometimes, one worrisome thought turns into a never-ending stream of scary "what-ifs" until we've spiraled into a very negative mental state. "Thought spirals often happen because we're thinking so fast and so anxiously that we don't stop to critically examine our thinking and ask ourselves whether our thoughts are rational or realistic," Lynn Bufka, PhD, licensed psychologist and associate executive director for practice research and policy at the American Psychological Association, tells BuzzFeed Health.

"In the long-term, the best way to really break this pattern of thinking is to recognize a spiral when it starts and critique each anxious thought, then come up with more reasonable alternatives or outcomes," Bufka says. But replacing anxiety with rationality isn't always easy to do, especially if you're already feeling super anxious. Fortunately, there are also some short-term solutions to distract yourself and get outside of your thoughts before you've spiraled into a negative mental state.