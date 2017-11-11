First, you need to see a dermatologist to make sure you actually have eczema. You may also need an allergy test to find out if the eczema is a reaction to certain chemicals or ingredients. And you may need additional allergy tests in the future, Davis says, because you can become sensitized to ingredients (even compounds in your prescription creams) and develop a new allergy over time.

Many people with eczema will rely on prescription treatments or creams from their dermatologist (those aren't on this list) to reduce symptoms. However, making certain lifestyle changes is a big part of managing eczema, too — such as choosing eczema-friendly products and adopting certain bathing and skin care habits. That's why we spoke to both a dermatologist and also people who have eczema, because the latter can be a great resource for products and tips to use in your daily life.

Every person is different so what may help one person might not work for another, but we hope these tips are a good place to start. Treating eczema is a lot of trial and error, so always stop using something if it's bothering your skin. Always talk to your dermatologist before starting a new treatment regimen or if you have any questions about treating your eczema.

All the products included in this list have the National Eczema Association's seal of acceptance unless noted otherwise.